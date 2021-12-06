Dengue cases in SP triple this year and reach 7,203 – News

You confirmed cases of dengue exploded in the city of São Paulo this year and the number of them is already three times greater than that registered in 2020. According to data from the Municipal Health Department, until November 16 there were 7,203 occurrences compared to 2,026 throughout last year.

“The whole number for 2020 represents 28% of the total for 2021. This is an important increase compared to the previous year. We are close to Baixada Santista, and the increase in the flow of travel brings more risk to the capital”, he says Melissa Palmieri, who is a doctor in the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department.

In 2019, the situation was even worse, with 16,966 confirmed cases of the disease and three deaths. In 2020 there was one death from dengue and this year, so far, none.

Another reason for warning is the growth of cases of chikungunya, a disease that can also be transmitted by mosquitoes aedes aegypti, the same transmitter of dengue. They are notifications of imported cases (coming from other cities) and autochthonous (natural in the region).

“In 2019 there were 46 imported cases and two autochthonous; in 2020, 17 imported and one autochthonous; and, this year, there are already 79 imported and 63 autochthonous. It is rare for the mosquito to transmit dengue and chikungunya at the same time, but it is possible”, details the doctor.

“It was horrible to live”

Camilla Jorge is 30 years old, is a journalist and now lives in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. When she lived with her mother, in the north of the capital, she was bitten by the Aedes and got sick. Not only her, but also her grandmother, which worried the family even more during an outbreak of dengue in the city.

“I remember feeling really bad and I missed a trip to Chapada dos Veadeiros (GO). It was a holiday. I couldn’t even lift my cell phone to see a photo, nor did I have the strength to press the yes and continue watching Netflix,” he says.

Camilla would go to the hospital for a platelet count and find the unit full. “There was a woman waiting who wanted to go ahead. The nurse said to her, ‘You think you’re terrible, look at that one on the wall,’ and it was me, leaning back. I have a vague idea of ​​what was going on because it was horrible to live “, remember.

Even today, she takes care to avoid being stung again: “I’ve heard that a second time the symptoms can be worse”. Even more so now that he lives in a region with more forest and insects. In addition to using a kind of poison against the mosquito, it tries not to leave standing water and sprays the body with repellent, especially during the day.

Symptoms and risk groups

The symptoms of dengue can be confused with those of other diseases, hence the importance of seeking professional help at a healthcare facility. These include a high fever with sudden onset, headaches in the body, behind the eyes and in the joints, red patches on the skin, nausea, vomiting, extreme tiredness, dizziness and loss of appetite.

The disease can be more severe in risk group patients such as pregnant women and people with comorbidities (diabetes, kidney disease, among others).

At screening, the nurse will check the person’s blood pressure, whether there is bleeding or other signs such as dehydration, and take the blood test. The quick test is also done.

“The treatment depends on the risk classification. Going to the UBS reduces mortality from 20% to 1%. It is important to report to health professionals if there are cases of dengue in the neighborhood. If the test is positive, you will receive the arbovirus card. You should drink water and monitor the warning signs. Between the third and fifth days, the fever disappears, but this is not always a good sign. The patient may develop bleeding and must return to the UBS”, emphasizes the doctor Melissa Palmieri.

Dengue has four types of virus in circulation, serotype 1 is the most frequent. Even people already infected can develop the other types, and it is a fact that the condition can worsen in case of a new bite.

“Those who have had dengue can have a more severe outcome in a second occurrence, so it needs to be monitored. Dengue has different serotypes, and having the disease does not cause immunity against the other types. You have to undergo tests to identify signs of aggravation.” , warns a specialist at the São Paulo Health Department.

affects the entire city

The districts of São Paulo with the highest transmission of dengue in 2021, according to the Municipal Health Department, are Cachoeirinha and Brasilândia, in the north, Itaquera and Cidade Tiradentes, in the east, and Jardim São Luís, in the south. However, as the mosquito flies, the risk exists in any location, even in prime areas.

“In these places with greater population concentration, you will see more cases, with high larval transmission. The city is on alert. We cannot underestimate that there is no repercussion in other neighborhoods of São Paulo. Noble areas have other risks, such as abandoned swimming pools. On the periphery, o problem is the water tank”, reveals the doctor.

Prevention is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease, eliminating mosquito breeding sites in homes and vacant lots. For care to be effective, both public authorities and residents must do their part.

“Before the holidays, concern increases because people are going to travel and leave containers with clean water at home. In the pandemic, people stayed more in homes and were more vigilant with breeding sites. Not anymore. It’s a simple job of surveillance. “, explains the expert.

Measures that must be taken

• Check water tanks. They need to be covered and sealed. Attention to water storage during water crisis;

• Gutters, slabs and tiles must be clean and unclogged;

• Walls that have broken glass on top of them can accumulate water;

• Review water accumulation points such as bottles, buckets and tires;

• Throw away even soda caps and containers that might have standing water;

• Do not leave standing water in plant dishes.

O aedes aegypt it has daytime habits, so the recommendation is to use repellent and light clothing that can identify the movement of the mosquito.

Who transmits the disease is the female, who feeds on blood and needs it to lay eggs. According to experts, in a single trip it can bite up to eight people.

smoke

The city hall performs larval assessment four times a year in the districts. It usually takes place in January, May, June and October. It is a sample work in real estate to analyze the level of infestation. Monthly inspections are also carried out at strategic points that are already recurrent, such as cemeteries, to eliminate breeding sites.

The so-called smoke or nebulization is an activity that occurs when there is confirmation of cases in the region. While there is only suspicion, health agents make house-to-house visits to block breeding sites and alert the population to educational activities.

“The health agents face difficulties to enter the houses. Community agents help us. The pandemic also makes it difficult, but it is time for us to be together against dengue and chikungunya”, emphasizes Melissa Palmieri.

Once the diagnosis is confirmed, an adulticide is applied in the region to eliminate the vector mosquitoes by means of machinery on the back of the health agent or in vehicles.

Zika is also transmitted by aedes aegypt, but there is no concern at this time with the disease in the city of São Paulo.

“It’s not just Covid-19. We also have to be concerned about dengue and chikungunya. Take a few minutes every week to look around the house and neighborhood and avoid breeding sites. Prevention is a very important component before vacations and travel and also during water restriction . We cannot overburden the health service even further. Chikungunya can leave patients with chronic lesions”, concludes the doctor from the Epidemiological Surveillance.