Detection of antibiotic-resistant superbugs triples in Brazil during the pandemic – Health

RIO – The detection of bacteria resistant to antibiotics tripled in Brazil during the covid-19 pandemic. The data are from Hospital Infection Research Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz). The agency is a national reference in the surveillance of calls superbugs. In addition to the growth in the number of samples of these microorganisms, there was an increase in their resistance to drugs. This is even more worrying. It means that, increasingly, the drugs available against the bacteria do not work.

The process has been accelerated by the excessive – and often incorrect – consumption of medicines in the pandemic. The increase in this resistance, however, is not just a Brazilian problem. It’s a global threat. The ability to treat infections is considered one of the greatest achievements of modern medicine. Now it’s under threat.

In 2019, Fiocruz’s laboratory received around one thousand samples of superbugs from different states for in-depth analysis. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the number rose to 2,000. In 2021, just from January to October, there are already more than 3,700 samples confirmed. That’s more than a threefold increase over the pre-pandemic. Infections caused by superbugs are often associated with high mortality.

“During the health emergency caused by covid-19, there was a significant increase in the number of patients hospitalized in serious condition and for long periods, who present a higher risk of hospital infection”, said the head of the laboratory, Ana Paula Assef. “There has also been an increase in the use of antibiotics, which increases the selective pressure on bacteria. It is a scenario that favors the spread of resistance, further aggravating a problem with a high impact on public health.”

The infectologist Éper Kallas, from the Vila Nova Star Hospital, from Rede D’Or, is more optimistic. According to him, the increase is a direct reflection of the growth in the number of patients hospitalized because of covid. It should fall as soon as the pandemic ends, he reckons.

“Health systems were overwhelmed by the number of critically ill patients; many ICUs had to multiply to accommodate patients, sometimes without structure”, says the specialist. “Every time that happens, there’s an increase in hospital infection, it’s not surprising. Now that the number of cases has dropped, we will most likely see a reduction.”

random mutations

Bacteria multiply every 20 minutes. Sometimes they mutate at random. They work as a shield against some antibiotic. When it is given to a patient, it kills the population of bacteria in the body. But those who have undergone the mutation do not die, they multiply. Thus they create a new lineage and are not affected by the remedy.

This is the basic mechanism for the development of a superbug. Some are resistant to certain classes of antibiotics. But others are immune to everyone. Drugs from the 1950s, which had been abandoned because of side effects, returned to the medical arsenal to tackle resistant variants.

The prospect of new drugs against bacteria is very low. According to World Health Organization (WHO), there are only 43 antibiotics in clinical trials currently in the world. At the same time, there are more than 5.7 thousand treatments against the cancer. Researching and developing a new drug is a long and expensive process. Launching an antibiotic on the market that will soon fall into disuse, due to the advance of superbugs, is not economically advantageous for companies.

international challenge

The problem is worldwide. According to the WHO, 700 thousand people die each year from superbug infections. A study of the world Bank, from 2015, which became a reference, indicates that, by 2050, the annual number of these deaths will reach ten million. Thus, it will even surpass cancer deaths.

In February, WHO released an alert. He called for “the covid-19 crisis not to turn into an antimicrobial resistance catastrophe.” More recently, the organization created a panel of scientists. It wants to identify which antibiotics are essential for human health. The objective is to “shield” their use, so that they continue to work. These drugs are the elite drug troop.

“Bacteria such as Acinetobacter and Pseudomonas are opportunistic, they cause infections in hospitalized patients with poor health”, explains Ana Paula. “This was already a big problem before covid-19 and, now, we are showing the worsening of this situation.”

And the use of antibiotics in hospitals soared in the pandemic. Study published in Clinical Microbiology and Infection, in April of this year, indicated that more than 70% of patients hospitalized for covid-19 received antibiotics. But the presence of bacterial co-infections was estimated to be only 8%. In August, Anvisa published a technical note with guidelines for preventing and controlling the spread of resistant bacteria in hospitals during the pandemic. The note reinforces that antibiotics are not indicated in the routine treatment of covid-19. These drugs work against bacteria. Antibiotics are only recommended for cases where bacterial infection associated with viral infection is suspected.

“In part, the high prescription of antibiotics in hospitals during the pandemic can be justified by the greater number of hospitalized patients who end up developing secondary infections and need these medications”, says Ana Paula. “However, overuse needs to be controlled to prevent bacterial resistance from building.”

Increased resistance

The Hospital Infection Research Laboratory at the IOC receives samples sent by the Central Public Health Laboratories (Lacens) of the Brazilian states. At Fiocruz, these samples are studied in more detail. The objective is to determine the type of resistance presented and to which drug classes.

In these analyses, an increase in resistance to polymyxin was recorded. This drug is used as a last therapeutic option to fight infections that no longer respond to other antibiotics. The proportion of detection of A. baumanii bacteria (which causes hospital infections) resistant to polymyxin rose from 2.5% in 2019 to 5.6% in 2021. In P. aeruginosa bacteria (another important cause of hospital infections), the percentage went from 14% to 51%. Among enterobacteria, it went from 42% to 58%.

“Polymyxin is an old drug, which was no longer used because of side effects, but has been used again in recent years because of resistance to more modern drugs”, explains Ana Paula. “As it is one of the last therapeutic options, even a slight increase in this type of resistance is worrying.”

The combination of resistance mechanisms is also a concern. In September, Anvisa released an alert about the registration of cases in the Paraná is on Santa Catarina. They were able to simultaneously produce two of the enzymes that destroy antibiotics of the carbapenemic class. Together, the two enzymes also nullify the effect of the drug ceftazidime-avilbactam. This drug is used in hospitals to fight infections.

Anvisa’s technical note cites a case that illustrates how superbugs are associated with high mortality rates. The document speaks of an outbreak in an intensive care unit in Maringá. There, ten patients hospitalized with covid-19 were infected with antibiotic-resistant A. baumanii bacteria of the carbapenem class. Seven died.

animal husbandry

In addition to adopting and improving measures to prevent hospital infections, combating resistance depends, above all, on the proper use of antibiotics inside and outside hospitals. And also in animal husbandry. “There are bacteria living in our bodies, animals and the environment. Whenever we use antibiotics at health units, at home or in agriculture, we increase the selective pressure on these microorganisms”, explains Ana Paula. “This accelerates the emergence and spread of resistance.”

The researcher emphasizes that antibiotics only work against bacteria. have no effect on virus. Nor against any other microorganism. “An antibiotic cannot be taken by an acquaintance or family member”, he warns. For infectious disease specialist Victor Cravo, coordinator of the Intensive Care Units of Américas Medical Services, it is crucial to develop policies for the control and rational use of antibiotics.

“Several studies show that many antibiotics used in the correct dose for five days are as effective as if they were used for 14 days, but most of the time they are prescribed for a longer period”, he says. “You have to use the right antibiotic, for the right time, in the right way.” Cravo emphasizes that public awareness is important. “There is a veiled social pact that, when the subject goes to the doctor, he has to leave there with a request for an exam or a prescription for a medicine. There is pressure for prescription.” Innovative therapies to fight bacteria are under study. It is the case of viruses that kill them. There are also monoclonal antibodies, in addition to strategies involving nanotechnology. “But we will have to be faster than bacteria”, says Ana Paula. “And they are extremely fast.