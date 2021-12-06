DiCaprio sells Malibu house he bought after Titanic for R$58m

Leonardo DiCaprio said goodbye to one of his first corners of rest after making film history as Jack in “Titanic”: the actor this week sold his “foot in the sand” home in Malibu, the favorite beach resort of the famous in California, who purchased in 1998 shortly after the film’s success.

The value of this detachment? US$ 10.3 million, that is, a little more than R$ 58.3 million in today’s quotation.

The house was on the market for a short time, as Leonardo had put it up for sale in September. After just over two months, the actor still pocketed US$ 300 thousand above the asking price, a profit of almost R$ 1.7 million.

Image: Reproduction/Coldwell Banker

According to the TMZ website, the actor had paid US$ 1.6 million, or just over R$ 9 million — without taking into account the monetary correction — for the property in 1998.

Image: Reproduction/Coldwell Banker

In addition to the appreciation due to currency and real estate market fluctuations, DiCaprio took a “bonus” on the sale for having disposed of the property with all the furniture and appliances it was equipped with, according to TMZ.

Image: Reproduction/Coldwell Banker

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the property has 158 square meters of built area, an impressive view and direct entry onto the sandy beach.

Image: Reproduction/Coldwell Banker

In recent years, the actor rented this address for around US$ 25,000, or almost R$ 142,000 per month.

Image: Reproduction/Coldwell Banker

Leo is a Malibu fan, it seems. The actor bought another property in the region this year for US$ 13.8 million, around R$ 78.1 million. He still has land in the same resort valued at US$23 million, or R$130.2 million.

Image: Reproduction/Coldwell Banker

See more images of the actor’s former beach house:

Image: Reproduction/Coldwell Banker