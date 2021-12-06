Did Verstappen brake test with Hamilton in Arabia? FIA sees catapult on the brake

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton met again (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Verstappen slowed down in the middle of the track and was hit by Hamilton in Jeddah (Video: Playback/F1TV)

What exactly happened at the last corner of the Jeddah street circuit at the end of the 36th of 50 laps of last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian GP? The FIA ​​commissioners understood that Max Verstappen was more to blame for the accident, but for what reason? What the official justification explains is that it was a sudden hit on the brake.

FIA stewards called in Verstappen, Hamilton and representatives from Red Bull and Mercedes shortly after the race was over. The meetings with both and the subsequent decision took place after midnight, on Monday morning, Saudi time. According to the general assessment issued by the stewards, the two pilots avoided going through the opening area of ​​the mobile wing in the lead of the race, but Verstappen ended up being held more responsible for the accident, as he suddenly hit the brakes.

“The stewards listened to the drivers of cars 33 and 44 and the team representatives, reviewed the videos and telemetry evidence, and determined that the driver of car 33 was predominantly at fault,” the justification said.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen played in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Mercedes)

“At turn 21, the driver of car 33 was instructed to return the position to car 44 and was told by the team to do it ‘strategically’. Car 33 slowed down significantly on lap 26. In any case, it was obvious that none of the drivers wanted to take the lead before the third DRS detection line,” he said.

“The driver of car 33 stated that he was wondering why car 44 did not overtake, and the driver of car 44 said that since he had not been told until that moment that car 33 would be back in position, he did not understand why got slower. The most important point for the stewards in the decision to punish the driver of the 33 car was the sudden and significant braking (69 bar – unit of measure relative to pressure and used to calculate braking), which resulted in a deceleration of 2.4 g”, he explained.

“While we accept that the driver of car 44 could have passed the car 33 when it initially slows down, we understand why he (and the driver of car 33) wouldn’t want to be the first to cross the DRS line. But the sudden braking of the driver of the 33 car was determined to be erratic by the stewards and thus the predominant cause of the collision. Because of that, the standard punishment for this type of incident, 10s, was imposed”, he finished.

Hamilton and Verstappen telemetry in Jeddah’s last corner on laps 36 and 37 (Photo: @_ProjectF1/Twitter)

An image posted by the Twitter account @_ProjectF1, which specializes in telemetry in F1, published an image of the braking movement of Verstappen and Hamilton in the last corner of lap 36, when the imbroglio happened, and 37. Although the account itself indicates that it is not possible to specify the intensity of the braking just from this image, it is interesting to note the difference in the approach between the laps. With the FIA ​​rationale placed on the side, it provides an important context for what happened.

And indeed the image that Max started to brake much earlier on lap 37 compared to lap 36. The moment of lower speed around the corner also took longer to arrive on lap 37.

Anyway, Verstappen was punished with 10s that didn’t change the final result of the race in any way. What remained was Hamilton’s victory with Max in second, even if in Brazil and Qatar. Now, the two are tied for the World Cup decision, next weekend, in Abu Dhabi. Whoever finishes at the front will be champion.

