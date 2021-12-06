Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, is suggested to Corinthians, but club looks for free and cheaper reinforcement | corinthians

The center forward season that will be offered to Corinthians for 2022 is now open.

In recent weeks, one of the players who had his name aired within CT Joaquim Grava was Diego Costa, Brazilian champion with Atlético-MG. At 33 years of age, the athlete revealed last Sunday that he may not continue at Galo next season:

– Next year there are many things that could happen. Maybe I’ll stay, maybe I’ll leave – he told radio 98fm.

Hired in August, he played 18 games at Atlético-MG, with five goals scored. One of them exactly in front of Timão, in the victory of Galo by 3-0, on November 10th (review above).

Aware of the possibility of leaving, a mutual friend of Diego Costa and Duílio Monteiro Alves tried, in an informal way, to bridge the gap between the parties. The name appealed, but there were two obstacles from the beginning: the fact that the attacker had a contract until the end of 2022 and his salary.

At Galo, Diego Costa has a salary much higher than what the players that Timão brought in this second half receive, such as Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Willian. The figures that would involve the negotiation were not attractive. There is, at this time, no negotiation.

The board admits that the club’s priority in this hiring window is a high-level striker. The club searches the market and tries to find a free player, in a business that only involves payment of gloves and salaries. Timon denies already having a backup for the announced attack.

In addition to a center forward, the club should announce this month the hiring of defensive midfielder Paulinho. The player must meet with the board at the end of the Brasileirão to make official the return to Timão.

