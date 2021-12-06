Discover 3 Foods That Help End Insomnia

Using medicine to get a good night’s sleep? Don’t worry, there are foods that help fight insomnia, and they are also sources of melatonin, which is the hormone responsible for the quality of sleep.

These foods should be in your regular diet so that there is a significant improvement at bedtime. Check out now 3 super foods that help you end your insomnia!

3 Foods That Fight Insomnia

The edibles that help to end insomnia are:

Vitamin D rich foods

Vitamin D has important functions in the body, mainly in regulating the concentration of calcium and phosphorus in the body, which favors the absorption of these minerals in the digestive system.

Among the foods rich in vitamin D are salmon, milk, eggs, meat, sardines and butter and are essential for the production of serotonin.

Foods rich in omega 3

Foods rich in omega-3s are fish, flaxseeds, chia and walnuts. As well as being able to use omega 3 capsules that are available in pharmacies and health food stores.

Omega 3 is a good type of fat that has anti-inflammatory action, so it can help control cholesterol and blood glucose levels or prevent cardiovascular and brain diseases, in addition to improving memory and body mood.

There are several edibles rich in this mineral, and they are garlic, bananas, walnuts, almonds, prunes, bread, beans and brown rice, as well as salmon and spinach. As well as ingesting it through milk of magnesia, sold in pharmacies and natural and organic product houses.

Finally, magnesium can help improve sleep quality, as it helps to decrease levels of cortisol, which is a stress-related hormone that is unfavorable for a restful night. In addition, it increases GABA, a neurotransmitter that promotes body relaxation, ensuring peaceful and quality sleep

