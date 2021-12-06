Discover how to make money using your credit card

If you were born before the 90s, in addition to having lived through the turn of the century, you also pay or have already paid card annual fees. By the way, at that time, having a card was synonymous with wealth, right? The function of this device was just to buy and be able to parcel out purchases. However, widespread in much of society, the credit card can be a earning tool.

In the past (not so long ago), about 10 years ago, it was common to pay more than R$200 a year to have a card. However, today, in addition to not paying the fee, customers are still entitled to cashback. Yeah, it would be like getting paid to use credit. Of course, the return value does not exceed and barely comes close to the amount spent, but it is still an advantage.

Advantages of having a credit card

In addition to buying the products you want, a percentage of the value is returned to the consumer. If you use the service frequently, the savings are quite large over the months.

In addition to cashback, finance companies already have payment systems by approximation. They also have integration with digital wallets and applications. This is all without neglecting the more traditional advantages, such as accumulating points to exchange for trips and products.

Mileage points are a very practical example of the earnings that credit can generate. Through them, it is possible to get discounted tickets, for example. According to some financial analysts, paying credit expenses and then using the salary to cover the bill is interesting. But this must be done as long as there is enough security and stability to do so.

It is recommended that the options available on the market be analyzed. The goal is to get the most benefits within your financial planning. Study the existing products and choose the one that best fits your reality.

See how to “make money” with a card:

1 – Cashback

This option has already been explained above. Try to make purchases at partners of the card operator. Thus, it is possible to use the available cashbacks on various purchases.

2 – Miles

Did you know that more than having discounts on tickets, it is possible to negotiate your points of miles? Well, you can even sell it more expensive than what you paid for.

3 – Loyalty

Find out about your card’s loyalty clubs. They offer good opportunities for discounts and perks.