Discover the benefits of the Inter Gold credit card

Banco Inter’s Gold card is one of the best options on the market, for you who are those people who like to shop online or physically. When you apply for the card, in addition to several benefits, you are entitled to take advantage of the card’s brand services.

The Gold card is known as the golden card, a category offered and by Banco Inter, the bank and Mastercard work with 3 general categories for cards: Gold, Platinum and Black. Each has a range of different services and benefits.

Therefore, you are allowed to make international purchases online or physically, Banco Inter’s Gold credit card allows you to access different types of exclusive, safe points programs, and even guarantee money back on your account – the famous cashback. Check out all the benefits of this card.

Inter Gold Orange Bank Card

He has a minimum income of less than R$6,000 per month and has a malleable credit limit, with the possibility of an increase. Inter Gold, also known as the orange card, can be used by those people who are getting their first credit card.

Mastercard Gold Card

In addition to the benefits of Banco Inter, the customer is entitled to take advantage of several Mastercard services. Check out:

Price Protection Insurance;

Original Extended Warranty;

Mastercard Global Service;

Protected Purchase Insurance;

Mastercard Surprise;

Special Mastercard Offers.

The Gold card limit at Banco Inter varies according to the financial profile of each customer, there is no limit established equally for all people.