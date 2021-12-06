Discover tricks for downloading Instagram videos | Tech | Online Diary

Created in October 2010, Instagram arrived to revolutionize the use of social media. However, it is no longer a photo-only interaction network. Now, the feed has become a space for sharing videos, either through IGTV or through reels.

Instagram still doesn’t have the ability to download videos on cell phones or computers, without having to use a third-party application for this function. Despite that, the download is possible through websites on the web., know two of them that can be useful.

Instagram Video Downloader

1 – Access the video you want to download on Instagram.

2 – Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the post and then on “Copy link”.

3 – Open the Instagram Video Downloader website.

4 – Paste the link in the indicated bar.

5 – Press Enter on your keyboard.

6 – On the video thumbnail, tap “Download”.

Save Urges

1 – Access the desired video.

2 – Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the post and then “Copy link”.

4 Paste the link on the indicated bar.

5 – Press Enter on your keyboard.

6- Tap on “Download video”.

In both cases, when you click on “Download/Download video”, the publication will be automatically downloaded.