Dissident FARC commander dies in Venezuela, says Colombian press | World

A commander of a FARC dissident guerrilla group known as El Paisa was killed by other rebels in Venezuela, Colombian media reported on Sunday (5).

Based on sources from the two countries’ intelligence services, several media said that the guerrilla leader was the victim of an ambush in the western border state of Apure. The governments of Colombian President Iván Duque and Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro confirmed the information. The Colombian army said it was not aware of the issue.

The newspaper “El Tiempo” reported that El Paisa, whose name is Hernán Darío Velásquez, “was killed by an armed commando who allegedly attacked him with rounds of rifles and explosives.”

For information about his whereabouts, the Colombian government offered up to US$750,000 as a reward. He had 10 convictions for murder and terrorism and 27 for kidnapping.

Velásquez was a FARC commander until he left for disagreeing with the peace agreement by which this group decided to disarm in 2016.

Despite having been one of the pact’s negotiators, in 2019 he reappeared in camouflage alongside Iván Márquez, former number two of the FARC, and Jesús Santrich, an influential rebel, to announce his return to arms in the so-called Second Marquetalia.

The Colombian government has repeatedly denounced that the group receives protection from Maduro, which Caracas denies.

Colombian and Venezuelan NGOs say the group is facing men led by “Gentil Duarte”, another dissident.

El Paisa is reported to have died in an attack over the dispute for control of drug trafficking zones in Venezuela, NTN24 said.

He became famous in Colombia for the armed actions he planned in command of a group known as the Teófilo Forero column.

On his orders, the FARC detonated a car bomb at the El Nogal social club, in an exclusive area of ​​Bogotá, which left 36 dead and dozens injured in February 2003.