DJ Ivis is booed while singing at Tarcísio do Acordeon’s concert in São Paulo – É Hit

the singer and songwriter DJ Ivis was booed by participating in a presentation by the singer from Ceará, Tarcísio do Acordeon, in São Paulo, on Saturday (4). Upon entering the stage, he came to cry with emotion when he saw the audience singing the hit “Esquema Preferio”.

The man from Paraíba left the stage during the performance of “Preferred Scheme”, music written by him and recorded in feat with Tarcisio do Acordeon.

See booing moment:

To see: Tarcisio from Acordeon was putting DJ Ivis on stage at a show yesterday, and the audience booed, so much so that he left immediately. Let it be that way everywhere, because these rotten people will continue to support him… pic.twitter.com/Gt7T8XNBdS — @fllp.📍 (@Fellipe_HFF) December 5, 2021

See when DJ Ivis cries:

It was the first time that singer DJ Ivis appeared on stage at a performance after being arrested. Before the appearance with Tarcisius of the Accordion, the paraibano was seen at Garota Vip São Paulo.

DJ Ivis was arrested in july this year, after videos of his aggressions against his ex-wife be disseminated on social media.

Since the day he was released, on october 22, he appears in the company of friends and fans on social media.