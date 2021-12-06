DJ Ivis leaves stage after being booed at a concert by Tarcisio do Acordeon, in São Paulo

RIO- Invited to go up on stage at the ‘Noite do Piseiro’ event, at Estância Alto da Serra, in São Bernardo do Campo, DJ Ivis was unable to finish his show, after being booed by the audience, this Saturday night. The musician was arrested after being accused of assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda. He was released in late October this year, after spending about four months in detention.

Read more: Air accident with singer Marília Mendonça completes one month. See what is known about the investigation

DJ Ivis was invited to take the stage by Tarcisio from Acordeon. Recordings from the moment when DJ Ivis receives the boos circulate on social media. According to reports, he soon left the stage with the audience’s negative reaction:

To see: Tarcisio from Acordeon was putting DJ Ivis on stage at a show yesterday, and the audience booed, so much so that he left immediately. Let it be that way everywhere, because these rotten people will continue to support him… pic.twitter.com/Gt7T8XNBdS — @fllp.📍 (@Fellipe_HFF) December 5, 2021

Five months ago, the professional known as one of the biggest names in electronic forró in Brazil ended up in the headlines after the release of security camera videos in which he appeared brutally beating his ex-partner, Pamela Hollanda, with punches, kicks and kicks , in front of their daughter, a 9 month old baby. He spent 100 days in prison at the Criminological Screening and Observation Center (CTOC), in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, accused of bodily harm in the context of domestic and family violence.