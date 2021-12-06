DJ Ivis leaves stage after being booed at a concert by Tarcisio do Acordeon





After leaving prison accused of assaulting his ex-wife Pamella Holanda, DJ Ivis returned to the stage in a participation in Tarcisio do Arcodeon’s show, at ‘Noite do Piseiro’, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). However, the reaction from the public was not the best.

The singer was unable to finish his show, after being seen by the public on Saturday night (4).

Recordings from the moment when DJ Ivis receives the boos circulate on social media. According to reports, he soon left the stage with negative reaction from the audience.

To see: Tarcisio from Acordeon was putting DJ Ivis on stage at a show yesterday, and the audience booed, so much so that he left immediately. Let it be that way everywhere, because these rotten people will continue to support him… pic.twitter.com/Gt7T8XNBdS — @fllp.???? (@Fellipe_HFF) December 5, 2021