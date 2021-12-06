DJ Ivis leaves stage after being booed at a concert by Tarcisio do Acordeon

After leaving prison accused of assaulting his ex-wife Pamella Holanda, DJ Ivis returned to the stage in a participation in Tarcisio do Arcodeon’s show, at ‘Noite do Piseiro’, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). However, the reaction from the public was not the best.
The singer was unable to finish his show, after being seen by the public on Saturday night (4).
Recordings from the moment when DJ Ivis receives the boos circulate on social media. According to reports, he soon left the stage with negative reaction from the audience.
DJ Ivis was released in late October after spending about four months in prison. In June, images of the singer assaulting Pamella were released by her. He spent 100 days in prison at the Criminological Screening and Observation Center (CTOC), in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, accused of bodily harm in the context of domestic and family violence.