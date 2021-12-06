DJ Ivis’s presence at a show makes Luiz Bacci criticize Wesley Safadão

The Girl VIP took place this Saturday (4/12), in São Paulo, and the presence of DJ Ivis was not well regarded by most of the public who attended the venue, including those who had repercussions on social networks. The presenter Luiz Bacci was one of those bothered. On Instagram, the RecordTV presenter did not hide his dissatisfaction and did not spare criticism from Wesley Safadão.

“I’ve always attended Wesley Safadão’s shows since 2013. Even before São Paulo knew about his existence. Yesterday, I was going to VIP Girl. I bought 5 tickets but after I read an article I gave up. You can’t stand the guy who nearly killed his wife in front of his daughter being on stage,” wrote Bacci on his Instagram account.

Going to Garota Vip was Ivis’ first public appearance since leaving jail at the end of October, after four months in prison.

Iverson de Souza Araújo, known as DJ Ivis, was arrested on July 14, after videos of attacks against his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda, were posted by her on social media. The arrest took place in a luxury condominium in Aquiraz, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. The videos were released by the column LeoDias.

