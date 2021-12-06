Do you like pizza? Google celebrates dish history with online game; check it out – 12/06/2021

Google celebrates this Monday (6) the history of Neapolitan pizza. To mark the date, the search engine highlighted on its page a Doodle with an interactive puzzle.

When accessing it, the challenge is to slice the determined amounts of different pizzas highlighting the traditional flavors of the dish such as mozzarella, margarita, pepperoni, pepperoni, Hawaiian, among others. Doodle even remembered to put out a dessert pizza, full of candy.

The further you progress through the game, the more challenging it becomes, as the amount of ingredients in the pieces increases and separating them becomes more difficult. Like, for example, cutting three slices with two pepperoni and two olives keeping a separate part with mushrooms.

Google Doodle celebrates pizza Image: Reproduction/Google

If you manage to meet the requirements of each stage, you earn up to three stars, the game’s maximum score.

Since 2007, December 6th began to celebrate the culinary art of the Neapolitan pizzaiolo, who entered the Unesco list as a Representative of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

According to UNESCO, the art of pizza maker Neapolitan is a culinary practice that has four distinct phases, related to the preparation of pasta and cooking in a wood oven. It is estimated that currently 3 thousand pizzaiolos work only in Naples.

So Google decided to pay homage.

“Although frosted flat bread has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome, the city of Naples in southwest Italy is widely regarded as the birthplace of today’s well-known pizza (pasta with layers of tomato and cheese)” , highlights the company on its website that tells the story of the Doodles.

“This is how the history of pizza begins: one that is cooked along with centuries of global migration, economic development and technological evolution”, he adds.