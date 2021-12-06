Do you want to work with Metaverse? Facebook opens 6 jobs in Brazil

Anyone interested in working at Facebook Brasil and participating in the company’s current metaverse scenario can apply for 6 vacancies. Facebook changed its name to Meta in October 2021 and attracted a lot of interest in the metaverse market, a digital environment that could move the economy in a different way in the coming years.

Upon seeing the entry of a large company in the sector, cryptocurrencies associated with this market stood out in the market and registered large valuations.

But what draws attention to the growth of this market is that there are still no qualified professionals to work directly with the metaverse, as interest in the sector emerges.

Even so, Facebook is looking for a number of professionals in Brazil to reinforce its team.

Check out more about the vacancies to work with Facebook Brasil in its new expansion process to the metaverse

Not all Facebook Brazil vacancies intend to work directly with Metaverso, as this is a new sector of the company, which is still positioning itself in the sector.

Anyway, in Brazil alone, Facebook has 25 vacancies for several open positions, all for the city of São Paulo. As the focus of the current company is the metaverse, all positions will work directly or indirectly with this reality.

But six vacancies open by Facebook make it clear that the Designers will work with metaverse solutions, which are those linked to the “Creative Shop Labs“.

“Come join the Facebook creative team that is leading the industry in new ways to discover and democratize creativity for people and businesses – in the rapidly changing media, mobile, metaverse and marketing world. Joining the Meta Creation Store means you will be part of an incredibly talented and committed team that is focused on defining the role Meta can and will play in the future of marketing.”

All these Facebook creative professionals should work with research on solutions that take the metaverse to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. These solutions must have research, requiring from candidates proven experience in the creative sector, with a minimum of 8 years for some positions.

In addition, everyone must have programming experience to apply, as well as skills in Adobe Suit and Motion Design (After Effects, etc.) and 3D (Cinema 4D, Blender, etc.).

What is important to study to become a metaverse professional?

Anyone who hopes to one day work with the metaverse sector in Brazil should already seek to develop skills and knowledge in Unity, Game Maker, Unreal, Godot, Google VR, MS Hololens, Interaction design, Apps, 3d and more.

Immersion solutions like VR (Virtual reality), AIR (Augmented Reality), MR (Mixed Reality), XR (Extended Reality), as well as learning models will also be of great value to professionals.

The metaverse sector is just starting to arrive in Brazil, but with Facebook having six vacancies that will deal with this innovation it should shake up the local scene.