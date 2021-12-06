Doctor Caught Prescribing Prescription Stamped by Another Health Care Professional | Rio de Janeiro



Doctor is caught signing prescription with stamp of another health professional – Photo: Reproduction

Published 12/05/2021 13:31

Rio – A doctor was caught this Saturday prescribing prescriptions for patients at UPA Nova Cidade, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, with the stamp of another health professional.

Agents from the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo) were called to verify the complaint against the doctor. Her identity has not been released. All those involved were sent to the 72nd DP (São Gonçalo).

The Municipal Health Department of São Gonçalo reported that the unit is managed by OS (social organization). The folder clarified that the professional in question is properly trained to perform her duties and has a regular work record.

At the time of the incident, she was without her identification stamp and was using that of another colleague, who was also at UMPA, so as not to miss out on patients. The city of São Gonçalo emphasized that the unit was on full duty, with no absences.

“Immediately, the unit provided another professional so that the service was not impaired, releasing the professional in question due to the circumstances,” explained the municipal health department, in a statement.