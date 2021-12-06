Does São Paulo have a chance of falling? See all the scenarios for Rogério Ceni’s team to remain in Serie A in 2022

São Paulo plays this Monday against Juventude, at Morumbi, and then visits América-MG, Thursday, in Belo Horizonte, at the end of the season

O São Paulo had the chance to arrive completely free from the risk of relegation this Monday (6), but the results of the round kept the São Paulo team in danger. Therefore, this night’s match, at 19:00 (GMT), against the Youth, in Morumbi, is decisive for the tricolor pretensions.

With 45 points is on 14th place, São Paulo is two above the drop zone, opened by Cuiabá, with 43. Rogério Ceni’s team depends exclusively on his results to bury the chances of a takedown, but is also threatened with reaching the last round with the rope around her neck.

What needs to happen for Tricolor to save itself, whether in this second or last round, scheduled for Thursday (9)? O ESPN.com.br shows, below, all the scenarios that the Morumbi team will take to the field soon.

victory over youth

São Paulo, in this case, guarantees the permanence in the first division. The team would reach the 48 points and, regardless of the other results of the night, it could no longer be achieved by the Z-4 ​​teams.

tie with youth



If this result happens, São Paulo will 46 points and does not get rid of relegation with 100% certainty. Tricolor would go to the last round needing at least one point, against America-MG, in Belo Horizonte, to escape without depending on other results.

defeat for youth

continues with 45 points, It’s overtaken by youth, which goes to 46, and it may even drop to 16th place, if Cuiabá wins the strength. It is the worst scenario, as it leaves São Paulo two points above the relegation zone.

In this case, Ceni’s team would need to beat America-MG to not depend on any result in the last round.

If they tie or lose to América-MG, they need to hope that Bahia doesn’t beat Fortaleza away from home, or that Cuiabá doesn’t score more than 2 points in the remaining games (Fortaleza, at home, and Santos, away) .















