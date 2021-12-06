Dolores becomes a lioness after being caught, hits Zayla and runs away with Nélio

The couple travels by carriage to a destination kept a secret

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor , Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) finally manage to escape to live their love. After the boy realizes that the evidence he got against Tonico (Alexandre Nero) is gone, he gets discouraged. After all, with the villain in jail, he and Dolores could be together. At night, when he talks to Dolores about the subject, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) catches them and notices an atmosphere between the two, which they disguise. Dolores says that the boy only came to tell that Tonico left the war and went to Bahia.

When Zayla heads for the bedroom, Dolores leads her lover to the door. “I can’t stand living like this anymore”, she says. At that moment, Nélio looks at her seriously and says: “We’re going to run away, Dolores.” The boy tells him that it will have to be as fast as possible and that he has some savings. The young woman says she will sell her jewelry to help. They schedule an escape for the following night. In the morning of the other day, Dolores leaves, when Zayla watches her suspiciously. Shaken, the young woman drops her bag with some jewelry.

But she disagrees and says they are coins. Cleverly, the evil one follows her and sees her enter the pawnshop building. When Dolores leaves, Zayla talks to the attendant and discovers that the young woman has pawned her mother’s jewelry. Dolores still meets Pilar (Gabriel Medvedski) and reveals all about the escape. The doctor supports her, and the two say goodbye with an emotional hug. In the evening, Dolores drinks tea and tells Zayla that she’s going to bed. The evil one does the same. When the clock strikes one-thirty in the morning, Dolores picks up the ball and a suitcase.

Nélio is already waiting for her at the place marked in a carriage. As soon as Dolores leaves, Zayla intercepts her. The young woman lies that she is going to her sister’s house. But Zayla says he’s got everything. “At this time? In a suitcase? And Tonico thinking that you and Nélio are two dead flies…”, she says, who says that he followed her and knows that she will run away with her lover. Dolores claims that she and Nelio love each other and begs Zayla to let her out. “Poor thing, so naive. Hollow stick saint!”, mocks the villain. Dolores remembers that if she runs away, Tonico will be all hers. “You will be a madame, a deputy’s wife”.

Zayla asks what world Dolores lives in, since Tonico would never assume her, and tells him she wants something else from him. “Revenge! Go back to your room. Now!”, require. Dolores still tries to convince her rival, in vain. Head down, she turns and walks past Zayla to return to her room. But in a rush, he slams the suitcase over the head of Zayla, who falls and lets go of the key. Dolores runs to leave, when the evil one gets up and attacks her from behind. The two struggle, until Dolores picks up a pitcher and hits Zayla’s head again, and she falls unconscious.

Dolores takes the suitcase and opens the door. Just then, a slave arrives from the street, the two look at each other, and the woman lets the girl through. Dolores smiles and runs. Nélio comes to meet her and hugs her. “Zayla found out! We have to leave fast!”. The two climb into the buggy. Zayla staggers to the front of the house, but it’s too late. She screams in rage. Nelio asks if there’s anyone behind them. “No nobody! We did it!”, vibrates Dolores, who kisses her beloved. Nelio wants to know if she’s scared. “I’m feeling something different. It must be such courage. Today is the best day of my life!”, she admits.