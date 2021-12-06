draw must pay the biggest prize in history – Financial Education – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news of the financial market

Since the last 16th of November, it is now possible to place bets for the Mega of the Turn, whose draw always takes place on the last day of the year. In 2021, Caixa Econômica Federal informed that the highest prize in the history of the special contest, estimated at R$ 350 million, should be paid. Experts believe that there is nothing wrong with lottery betting, as long as the practice is carried out for fun and not investment purposes.

“It is not wrong for a person to bet, but it is very bad to confuse a bet with an investment, because this can lead to a very big trap”, advises Liao Yu Chieh, professor at Insper and head of Financial Education at C6 Bank.

According to Chieh, investing consists of putting money into something, such as a financial product or a business, and expecting a return in the future, not depending, for the most part, on the luck factor. “Mega Sena, bingo, day trading, stock exchange options. None of this is considered an investment,” says Chieh.

Moacyr Alvim, professor at the School of Applied Mathematics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV EMAp), agrees that the practice of gambling should be seen only as fun. “Especially when the prize is big, because it even makes us dream a lot more. That’s the fun part, encouraging this fantasy that we can solve all our financial problems.”

The Mega da Virada becomes more attractive, experts point out, because, similar to what happens in special competitions, such as the Lotofácil da Independência, the prize does not accumulate. Thus, if there is no winning six-number bet, the money will be split between those who guess five tens and so on.

Since 2009, when the special contest was launched, until the most recent edition, in 2020, the value of the Mega da Virada prize has already grown by almost 124.5%, from R$144.9 million to R$325.3 million . This increase could reach 144.5% in 2021, if Caixa’s estimate of raffling R$ 350 million in the contest is confirmed.

Is it possible to increase the chances of winning?

Yes. At Mega da Virada, like the Mega Sena contests held throughout the year, six numbers are drawn, between 1 and 60. The price of a single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50 and the probability hit is one in 50,063,860.

But, as more numbers are bet on the same ticket, the price goes up and the chances of success increase. The maximum amount allowed, in a single ticket, is 15 dozen, at a cost of R$22,500. In this case, the hit probability drops to one in 10.003.

But there are other possibilities, such as sweepstakes, which are group bets. In this case, each player pays a share, a piece of the jackpot, along with other people. Caixa itself organizes bolões in its lottery units. Prices vary according to the quantity of shares.

But there are also other initiatives that promise greater chances of winning, such as the Lucky Online platform. Through the technique called closing, the company makes a pool with more than 700 thousand bets, with six tens each, eliminating the repeated number combinations.

The objective is to get all the possible combinations of five numbers and, thus, guarantee the prize in Quina, whose prize value is less than the one paid for whoever hits the six tens. But for those who dream of the money for the main track (sena), the platform says it also reduces the probability of hitting the six numbers of Mega da Virada, from a chance in 50,063,860 to one in 60.

“We have a game whose quota today costs R$ 8,500, and there are 783,000 bets on this single game, which guarantees Quina’s prize. In other words, we guarantee that at least five dozen will be awarded”, says Marcio Malta, CEO of Sorte Online.

Although the attempt is to get the six tens right, this feat would still depend on luck. But the betting platform’s CEO argues that, in previous special contests, in which the prizes don’t accumulate, it happened that there was no winning bet with all the tens. If it was the case of Mega da Virada, if there was no winner in the six dozen, the prize would be divided between those who guessed five of the six numbers drawn correctly.

Sweepstakes: bet and prize are collective

It is important to remember that, in the pool, the player will be buying shares from other people. This way, if he wins, the prize is divided among all those who participated in the pool. “When you participate in a raffle, you are significantly increasing your probability of winning while reducing the amount (prize) to be won”, recalls Chieh.

In 2020, there were two winning bets for the six tens of Mega da Virada, each with the right to R$162.6 million. The 1,384 bets that hit the corner took nearly R$49,000 each. If one of these bets was the result of a pool, this amount is prorated between each player.

In the case of the Lucky Online Bonus, which promises at least the prize of the corner, 800 shares of R$ 8,500 are made available. According to the platform’s CEO, bets are placed regardless of whether all shares are sold.

“We are committed to assuring our consumer that, once he makes a purchase, we guarantee that that game will be registered,” says Malta. “The customer has access to the digitized wheel and, after the draw, the credit referring to how much he won in the bet is deposited”, he assures.

