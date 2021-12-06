Dreaming of a spot at Libertadores, Santos visits Flamengo for the Brasileirão

This Monday, at 20:00 (GMT), Santos will face Flamengo at Maracanã, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. Practically free from any risk of falling, Peixe is looking for a positive result to stay alive in the fight for a spot in the next edition of Libertadores.

At the moment, Alvinegro Praiano is in 12th place, with 46 points, three less than América-MG, the club that opens the classification zone for the continental tournament. Flamengo, in turn, has 71 and is already guaranteed the vice-leadership.

And to leave Rio de Janeiro with a favorable score, coach Fábio Carille will have a reinforcement. This is Marinho, who is back after getting rid of the pain in his thigh. Besides him, Léo Baptistão is also new. The center forward has recovered from a calf injury that has kept him off the pitch for nearly two months.

In contrast, Diego Tardelli and Felipe Jonatan are low. The striker is still treating a swelling in the thigh, while Felipe Jonatan has an inflammation in the pubic region.

On the other hand, Flamengo will send the best they have available to the field. The point is that the Rio club suffers from many problems. The list of embezzlements gained new members.

Diego and Thiago Maia, with a bad flu, and Bruno Henrique, who feels pain in his left knee, were left out of the list of related. They join Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Filipe Luís, Willian Arão, Arrascaeta, Michael, Renê and Bruno Viana as embezzlers. The last two will serve suspension.

Coach Maurício Souza will need to improvise on the left flank. He would no longer have Filipe Luís and Renê. And Ramon was involved in a fatal traffic accident on Saturday. The young man was left out of the related list. Thus, the coach can turn to Léo Pereira or Rodinei in the sector. Another possibility is Kenedy, who has played as a left wing in English football.

DATASHEET

FLAMEGO X SANTOS

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: December 6th, Monday

Schedule: 20 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

FLAMENGO: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, David Luiz (Léo Pereira), Gustavo Henrique and Rodinei (Léo Pereira or Kenedy); João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Vitinho and Everton Ribeiro; Gabigol and Peter

Technician: Maurício Souza.

SAINTS: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Marino and Marcos Leonardo

Technician: Fabio Carille

