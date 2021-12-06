Economic Calendar – Stay on top of 5 relevant topics of the week By Investing.com



By Noreen Burke and Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com — The resulting developments from the omicron variant of the coronavirus will continue to be the main factor in the market’s mood next week, which, along with the more aggressive lurch in , means that inflation data will be in the spotlight . The widespread market volatility, which sent Bitcoin down on Saturday, gives signs that it will remain elevated. In the meantime, the UK is expected to publish the data ahead of the Bank of England’s December meeting. In Brazil, focus on the monetary policy decision.

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

1. Uncertainties of the omicron variant

The number of countries that have reported cases of the omicron variant continues to increase, but scientists still do not know whether it is more infectious than other variants, how serious the disease is, or what level of protection provided by existing Covid-19 vaccines. It will probably take several weeks to get these answers.

The omicron variant appears to be spreading faster than the delta, accounting for 99% of current transmissions.

The emergence of the new strain toppled financial markets and undermined the global economic recovery as countries began to return from the lockdowns caused by the delta.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Friday that it will likely lower its estimates of global economic growth due to the new variant.

2. US inflation and volatility data

The highlight of the economic calendar will be data related to November, to be released on Friday. The US CPI rose 6.2% in October, the biggest annual increase in more than 30 years, amid a global supply chain crisis, and forecasts point to a 6.7% increase in November.

Another strong reading could undermine expectations for the Federal Reserve’s economic stimulus to rapidly scale back.

Last week, the Fed chairman, said the central bank will likely discuss a faster reduction of its stimulus program during its meeting later this month, fueling speculation that the debate over raising interest rates would also arrive. the table.

Powell also said that the word “transitory” was no longer the right word to describe the escalation of inflation.

The employment report released on Friday, which points to the lowest growth in job creation so far in 2021, did little to change expectations for accelerating cuts to monetary stimulus. While the economy added just 210,000 jobs in November, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, its lowest level since February 2020, in addition to an increase in wages.

In addition, US equities saw strong sell-offs last week, hit by the double hit of uncertainties over the omicron variant and the prospect of a faster cut in the Fed’s economic stimulus program.

This turmoil has everything in store as investors are shifting from growth and technology stocks to value stocks, which include companies such as banks, finance and energy companies, on the expectation that they will perform better as they go. that the Fed normalizes monetary policy.

Value stocks rallied earlier in the year as the US economy reopened, but retreated as investors returned to technology stocks.

“The Fed brings the drink, and they take it away,” Baird strategist Michael Antonelli told Reuters. “Markets are rapidly re-pricing their view of the future.”

3. Cripts on the down

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in market value, dropped 20% on Saturday, amid a sell off digital currency spread in the wake of a volatile week in capital markets.

The , the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell more than 10% before rebounding, while other widely-trading digital currencies including and also floundered.

Concerns about regulatory crackdown may be bringing mist into the seas of crypto investors.

On Wednesday, executives at major cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase (:NASDAQ:), are expected to testify before the US House Financial Services Committee amid calls for regulation of the notoriously volatile market.

The prospects of faster interest rate increases could also be affecting cryptocurrencies, as higher interest rates make holding speculative assets less attractive. The last time the Fed raised interest rates in 2017 and 2018, currency prices dropped considerably.

4. UK GDP

The UK is expected to release October GDP data on Friday, which is expected to remain stable as workers gradually return to the office and retail sales remain solid. Recent economic data from the UK indicate that the Bank of England could carry out its first interest rate hike since the pandemic, which is the subject of much debate, given the spiral of inflation.

But with new uncertainties in the wake of the omicron variant, policymakers may decide to wait until early 2022 before raising rates during their December meeting. November’s surprise decision to hold rates showed that officials are comfortable waiting for new data.

5. In Brazil, focus on Copom decision

After a week with an emphasis on the PEC dos Precatórios, the proposal is back for consideration in the Chamber of Deputies, as it was approved with changes in the Senate. It is not yet defined whether the measure can be enacted “in installments”. The issue of the New Refis can also be appreciated this week, but the report of the rapporteur, deputy André Fufuca (PP/MA) still needs to be presented.

Inflation will be the focus of the coming days. With above double digits, the eyes of Brazilians are turned to measures to reduce price increases. On Monday, the bulletin, released at 8:25 am, will bring market perspectives to the main economic indicators. On Tuesday, at 8 am, the data comes out, and on Wednesday, at 9 am and at 2:30 pm. At 6 pm, the Monetary Policy Committee () announces the definition of the interest rate, which currently stands at 7.75% per year.

The projection is for a more incisive increase to curb inflation, reaching 9.25% and making monetary policy even more contractionary.

On Friday, the official inflation data will be released. The annual IPCA released in October was 10.67% and the market’s perspective is that the data for November will reach 10.89%.

— Reuters contributed to this article