El Salvador takes advantage of fall and buys Bitcoin, again

The government of El Salvador, the first country to adopt Bitcoin as its legal currency, took advantage of this Saturday (4)’s fall to buy more bitcoins. The purchase was 150 BTC (R$ 41 million) and now the country has 1,370 BTC in total, equivalent to 375.75 million reais.

The same move was made by some billionaires like Justin Sun, founder of the cryptocurrency Tron (TRX) who also bought 150 bitcoins after the asset dropped by more than 20% this morning.

While this current correction could mean the entry of a bear market, those who still have a large portion of their cash reserves can take advantage of these declines to average the price. After all, this may just be a correction from the current bull market.

Bitcoin on sale

For those who want to accumulate more Bitcoin, a scarce asset with a limit of 21 million units, drops like this Saturday (4) are a great opportunity to own a higher percentage of the largest cryptocurrency in the world.

As the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender, El Salvador is one of those interested in buying BTC at a good price. After buying 100 BTC on the last Friday of November (26), the Salvadoran government returned to purchases, this time buying 150 BTC.

“El Salvador just bought the fall!

150 coins at an average price of ~$48,670 dollars

#Bitcoin”

El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻 150 coins at an average USD price of ~$48,670 🥳#Bitcoin🎄 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 4, 2021

In addition, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele also commented that he missed the opportunity to buy BTC at an even lower price due to a 7-minute delay.

Is it time to buy or will it drop more?

For those who still have a large part of their fiat currency reserves, buying these drops to make a good average price is a great opportunity.

This is the case of El Salvador, which has 3.3 billion dollars, according to the Trading Economics website. With that, we can expect that El Salvador will continue to buy more BTC with each new fall until it converts all, or a good part, of its international reserves.

In worst-case scenarios, the BTC could drop another 38% to its strongest support in the $30,000 range. For optimists, the BTC could rise 45% to its high of $69,000, hit last month. In other words, we are halfway between entering a bear market or a continuation of a bull market, and it is too early to know how the BTC will behave in 2022.