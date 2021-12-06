Eletrobras makes 2nd payment to extinguish action, new Embraer agreement, RD earnings and more highlights

The corporate news this Monday (06) highlights the distribution of earnings by Raia Drogasil (RADL3), Jalles Machado (JALL3) and MRS (MRSA3B).

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) paid R$310.5 million to El Paso to settle lawsuits.

Embraer (EMBR3), in turn, signed a contract for the sale of 10 eVOLTs to Nautilus.

B3 authorized a free float of up to 15% for JSL shares (JSLG3), within the scope of the share buyback plan issued by the logistics company.

Check out the highlights:

President Jair Bolsonaro said yesterday (5) that the state-owned company will announce a reduction in fuel prices. He did not give details on the percentage of reduction, but said the decline is likely to continue for a few weeks.

Pressed by mayors and congressmen, Bolsonaro has criticized the increase in fuel prices and pointed out that governors are responsible for charging ICMS, a tax collected by states. On some occasions, the president even criticized Petrobras’ pricing policy and said that the company “only gives you a headache”.

Also on the company’s radar, the state-owned company signed the transfer agreement, this Saturday (04), of the operation of the Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification Terminal in Bahia (TR-BA) to Excelerate.

The term was signed after approval of the transaction by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Excelerate’s regasification vessel is located on the TR-BA and with the transfer of the operation, Excelerate has the possibility of making natural gas available to the market.

The berthing of the Excelerate vessel will also allow the transfer of the regasification vessel Golar Winter, at Petrobras service, to the Pecém LNG regasification terminal, located in Ceará.

Eletrobras made a payment of R$310.5 million to El Paso to settle lawsuits referring to the dispute involving an energy purchase and sale agreement in which Eletrobras was the guarantor.

In addition, TCU will deliberate on the privatization of the state-owned company in its last session of the year, next Wednesday (8).

Embraer (EMBR3), through its subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, signed an agreement with Nautilus Aviation for the sale of 10 eVOTLS.

The start of operation of the aircraft is scheduled for 2026.

Mills (MILS3) signed this Monday (06) an agreement to acquire the entire business of lifting platforms from Altoplat, the largest rental company of lifting platforms in Porto Alegre. The transaction value is R$72.5 million.

Drogasil streak (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) approved the distribution of Interest on Equity (JCP) in the amount of R$0.03521213027, totaling R$58 million, based on the shareholding position on December 8th.

Payment will be made until May 31, 2022.

Raia also announced the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$ 0.02460248720, to shareholders placed in assets on December 8th.

Payment will be made on December 15th.

MRS (MRSA3B) approved the payment of a dividend in the amount of R$0.28772937440 per common share, R$0.31650231184 per class A preferred share and R$0.31650231184 per class B preferred share. on December 17th.

Jalles Ax (JALL3)

Jalles Machado (JALL3) approved Interest on Equity of R$45.7 million, corresponding to R$0.155111249.

Payment will take place on December 23, 2021. Shareholders with shareholding in the company on December 8, 2021 will be entitled.

Guararapes (GUAR3)

Guararapes informed the deed of sale and purchase of the property it owns, located in the City of São Paulo/SP, where the headquarters of its subsidiaries Lojas Riachuelo S/A and Midway S/A – Credit, Financing and

Investment.

The transaction involves the sale of the property located at Av. Casa Verde, nº 327, on the corner of Rua Soror Angélica and its respective land, with a total area of ​​45,029.90 square meters, which is registered under registration 41,514 of the 8th Registry of Real Estate in São Paulo/SP, having been carried out for the total amount of R$ 170,000,000.00, whose payment was made in a single installment upon signing the competent Deed of Sale and Purchase. The Company will rent a new office and promote the change of address within the next 7 months, as agreed with the new

owner.

This operation is in line with the Company’s strategy of optimizing its capital structure and capturing greater operating efficiency provided by the combination of remote and on-site work.

JSL (JSLG3) informed that B3 (B3SA3) temporarily approved changes to the minimum percentage of outstanding shares (free float), for up to 15% of the company’s capital.

According to the note, the restoration to the levels required by the regulation should take place by May 24, 2023.

“This authorization has the exclusive purpose of enabling the future realization of a share repurchase plan issued by JSL”, said the company.

Santander carried out, in negotiations with private investors, the issue of financial bills in the total amount of R$5.5 billion.

The LFs have a maturity term of 10 years with an option to redeem and repurchase in accordance with the regulations.

Viveo (VVEO3) announced the completion of the acquisition of Laborsys Produtos Diagnostics e Hospitalares, as announced in a material fact in November.

The newly acquired company operates in the exclusive distribution of Roche reagents for the laboratory channel in its region and in the provision of assistance and maintenance services.

CCR (CCRO3) informed that the movement on the highways under its administration increased by 4.1% over the annual base, in the period from November 26th to December 2nd.

Passenger vehicles increased by 6% in the period, while commercial vehicles increased by 2.7%.

Lojas Marisa (AMAR3) approved a capital increase of up to almost R$250 million. The retailer will privately issue up to 81,168,831 common shares. The price per share will be R$3.08.

Arezzo’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 40 thousand shares issued by the company.

The risk rating agency, S&P, upgraded Marfrig’s rating (MRFG3) from BB- to BB on the global scale.

Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Qualicorp announced that it had received a correspondence from 3G Radar in which it was informed that portfolios discretionarily managed by the asset manager now hold 15,022,700 (fifteen million, twenty-two thousand and seven hundred) common shares issued by the company, representing approximately 5, 29% of Quali’s share capital.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

3R Petroleum reported that the consolidated average daily production of the four Hubs (Macau, Areia Branca, Rio Ventura and 35% in the Pescada Hub) totaled 7,907 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in November 2021, an increase of 18.6% compared to october 2020

Telecom Italia, Tim’s parent, is close to picking financial advisers to support it in a bid to buy private equity group KKR and may even assign mandates this weekend, sources told Reuters.

A special committee organized to review the KKR’s €33 billion bid met on Friday and will do so again over the weekend.

Want and Want Stores (LJQQ3)

Lojas Quero-Quero maintains the projection of 70 openings in 2022, reaching 80 or 85. According to a report by Valor, part of this opening will be in the State of São Paulo, where the chain opened its first store on Tuesday.

The retailer is considering increasing its investment in stores in 2022. But this will depend on the economic scenario and the performance of business in the coming months.

Gol (GOLL4) had an increase of 17.1% in demand for flights (RPK, its acronym in English) in November compared to the same month in 2020, according to data published by the airline this Monday (6th).

The total offer of flights (ASK) rose 20.4% in November compared to the same month last year.

The volume of departures increased 28.7% and the total number of seats grew 26.5%.

