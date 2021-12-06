Enzo Fittipaldi and Pourchaire taken to hospital after a raid in Jeddah

Enzo Fittipaldi and Théo Pourchaire were taken to hospital consciously after the crash at the start of Formula 2, according to information from the FIA. This Sunday (5), the duo was involved in an accident at the start of the third race in the category and caused a commotion in the paddock in Saudi Arabia.

The first passage in the history of the access category through Jeddah was marked by several incidents. In the two races that took place on Saturday, safety-car interventions were necessary due to encounters and crashes by the drivers.

For the last dispute of the weekend, then, it was already necessary to delay the start time. The reason was the need to replace the protective barrier due to an incident in the F2 preliminary race.

When the departure for race 3 was authorized, Theo’s car was stopped at the third bracket on the grid. Coming from 18th place, Enzo climbed the peloton and in a natural starting move, hit the opponent’s rear end.

Immediately the race was stopped with a red flag and an ambulance took the lead of the pack. After a long wait, the information came: both were conscious and would be taken to the hospital – Fittipaldi by helicopter and Pourchaire by ambulance.

In an official statement, the governing body of motorsport informed that “the drivers were immediately attended to by the medical and emergency teams. The pilots were aware and supported by the medical teams. Both were transported by ambulance and helicopter to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah.”