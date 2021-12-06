escalations, embezzlement, where to attend and arbitration

This next Monday (6), Palmeiras enters the field against Athletico-PR for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The confrontation will take place at 19:00 (GMT), at the Arena da Baixada.

Verdão no longer has any goals in the national tournament. With the Libertadores title guaranteed, Abel Ferreira’s team will use these last two rounds to comply with the table, as the 3rd place is guaranteed. Also, give opportunities to the base boys.

HOW IS THE ATHLETIC-PR

Although the team has already won 45 points, the Paraná team is still at risk of relegation in the Brasileirão. Last Friday, the team beat Cuiabá by 1 x 0, direct candidate in the fight against the fall to Serie B. The team will have Terans as an offender for suspension. On the other hand, midfielder Christian returns after being out of the last game due to the 3rd card received.

Regarding the team that will take the field, the fact remains to be seen. Before today’s games, it was considered that Athlético would enter as a reserve team. However, this would happen if positive results came, such as, for example, a defeat by Bahia. As the team from Bahia beat Fluminense, Alberto will be able to change the plans.

PALM TREES

With no other goals in the championship, coach Abel Ferreira intends to give opportunities to some of the cast athletes, especially to the base boys. News are from Gustavo Garcia, Giovanni and Gabriel Silva. The last game was a 3 x 1 victory against Cuiabá, away from home. The highlight was for Giovanni, who has been drawing the attention of the club and the fans.

The probable Palmeiras for the game is: Vinicius Silvestre; Michel, Kuscevic and Renan; Victor Luis, Gustavo Garcia, Matheus Fernandes and Gabriel Menino; Giovani, Gabriel Silva and Willian.

ARBITRATION TEAM

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento – RJ

Assistant 1 – Michael Correia (RJ)

Assistant 2 – Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ)

Fourth referee – Pathrice Wallace Corrêa (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhães (RJ)

VAR Assistant: Silbert Faria (RJ)

WHERE TO WATCH?

The match will be broadcast on the TNT Sports-TV channel by subscription throughout Brazil, except for the state of Paraná. Also, another alternative is to follow on TNT Sports and HBO MAX- streaming apps. The duel will also be played on Hurricane live and on pay-per-view.