A bizarre piece of information appeared in the Brazilian press, after a journalist made a post on his Twitter. The information says that Grêmio would try to hire the famous Uruguayan striker Cavani.

The information gained relevance because the Twitter profile that published the information has 146,500 followers, which shows that it has some relevance,

Grêmio has already tried to hire the athlete, however, given the current situation at the club, where they fight not to be relegated, the situation is unfeasible. Check out the journalist’s curious publication.

“Edinson Cavani, who is in negotiations with Barcelona, ​​​​want to continue his career in Europe. Boca Juniors and Grêmio from South America will talk to Cavani”, published Ekrem Konur.

European journalist says Cavani could come to Grêmio

Cavani was approached by Grêmio at the beginning of 2021, the athlete was leaving PSG and was looking for a new club. Boca Juniors and Grêmio tried to bring the forward, but Cavani ended up hitting Manchester United.

Currently, the possibility of Cavani playing for Grêmio is close to 0. The striker has Barcelona’s interest, and obviously his priority is to remain in Europe. But, in addition, if Grêmio is not downgraded, it will still have a very relevant reduction in its budget. That’s because you won’t count on the nice prize paid for playing Libertadores.

Thus, if Grêmio dreams of one day counting on Cavani, it’s better that the athlete stays in Europe, so that, at the end of the athlete’s contract, he will try to hire him again.

However, the world sometimes goes illogically, so we cannot completely rule out the Grêmio fan starting 2022 in Serie A, with Cavani in attack.

