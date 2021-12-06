European Nivus starts sales from €19,350

Volkswagen started selling Taigo on the European continent. The Nivus manufactured in Spain, starts its career in the old continent from €19,350 or R$123,000 in direct conversion.

However, this price starts from the Taigo 170 TSI version, with 1.0 TSI engine of 95 horsepower and 16.8 kgfm, in addition to a five-speed manual gearbox. The model is also offered in Life, Style and R-Line versions.

In addition to the 95-horsepower 1.0 TSI, the Taigo also has a 110-horsepower version and the Miller-cycle 1.5 TSI Gen. III, which delivers 150 horsepower and 25.5 kgfm. These options have the seven-speed DSG as an alternative.

There, the Taigo is offered with wheels up to 18 inches, with IQ.Light headlights, LED headlights, automatic air conditioning, pedestrian detector and autonomous emergency braking, among others.

The coupe-style crossover also features adaptive cruise control, lane change and blind spot alert, as well as rear traffic alert.

The Life version also comes with the standard parking distance control and App Connect, as well as a 110 horsepower 1.0 TSI engine.

Style includes App Connect with App Connect Wireless for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the IQ.Light with Matrix LED headlamps with LED daytime driving lights.

The Taigo Style has a 1.5 liter 150 horsepower TSI engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox as an option.

Finally, the Taigo R-Line adds lower front bumper to the R-Line design, a rear diffuser, contrasting sporty elements in gloss black and larger wheels with 17 or 18 inches.

Inside, the Taigo R-Line has a black roof, Ready 2 Discover infotainment system and heated front seats.

The Taigo R-Line also has darkened side windows and black mirror covers, as well as a Deep Black and eight-color contrasting roof option.