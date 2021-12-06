Exchange Bitmart has been hacked on $200 million tokens on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain

The Bitmart cryptocurrency exchange lost nearly $200 million in hot wallets on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains.

The $200 million Bitmart hack was first revealed by Peckshield, a blockchain security and data analysis company that initially identified a transfer of about $100 million on the Ethereum blockchain.

Further investigation by the team revealed a simultaneous $96 million hack on the exchange’s BSC reserves:

Hackers won with a mix of 20+ tokens that includes altcoins like Binance Coin ( BNB ), Safemoon, BSC-USD and BNBBPay (BPay). Considerable amounts of coin memes like BabyDoge, Floki and Moonshot were also compromised in the hack.

According with Peckshield, the hack was a straightforward case of transfer, exchange and washing:

Transfer of stolen tokens in Bitmart. Source: peckshield

Bitmart CEO Sheldon Xia later confirmed the hack on Twitter as a “large-scale security breach” in ETH and BSC’s hot wallets:

“Right now we are still concluding the possible methods used. Hackers managed to withdraw assets worth approximately $150 million.”

3/3 We are currently temporarily suspending withdrawals until further notice. We ask for your understanding and patience in this situation. Thank you very much. – Sheldon Xia (@sheldonbitmart) December 5, 2021

Related: Celsius crypto loan company allegedly affected in BadgerDAO exploit

In what appears to be an ongoing threat to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, the crypto-asset lending platform Celsius has confirmed a loss of $50 million in exploring the BadgerDAO Decentralized Finance Protocol (DeFi).

The first reports of BadgerDAO’s security breach came on Thursday with the protocol officially announcing that it received several unauthorized withdrawals of user funds exports on Wednesday.

Taking preventive measures similar to Bitmart’s, Badger’s team continued to investigate the issue and paused all smart contracts in the protocol to prevent further losses.

