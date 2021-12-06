Exchange of messages shows monk sending ‘wet kiss’ to victim who reported sexual harassment | Fantastic

Vatican intervenes in the Monastery of São Bento after accusations of sexual harassment made by young people

One of the evidences presented was a series of messages exchanged between one of them, who worked as a local tailor, and one of the monks. In them, Rafael Bartoletti, the Brother Hugo, sends photos without a shirt and, among other statements, sends a “wet kiss” (see the video above).

The victim says that, at that time, the monk was his hierarchical superior and that, in addition to sending messages of this type, he she also had the habit of hugging him and bringing her hands down until they were almost touching his buttocks.

In a statement to the police, the boy also said that he asked another monk for help: Marcílio Miranda Proença, called Dom Francisco. But, according to the boy, instead of taking action, he also started harassing him, playing “weird games”, like running after him to get on his back and squeezing his belly, insinuating that the boy was gay, and saying that , when the tailor came of age, he would tell him a secret: that he wanted to have sex with him.

The guy who interviewed the Fantastic, who worked at the library, says that he was also harassed by a hierarchical superior (See the full testimonial in the video below).

“Sometimes we had our backs organizing the books, cleaning, he kind of rubbed us. Once I was staying there, he knocked on the door, came in, and wanted to lie down. He said he wanted to sleep with me. they tried to touch us,” he recalls.

After trying to take the complaints to the superiors of the monastery, to no avail, the situation even got worse, to the point of affecting the victims’ health. The two claim to have attempted suicide before they decided to leave the place for good and get together to report the cases.

“I used to panic in the street. Inside the monastery, sometimes I, walking like this, would start to cry a lot and suicidal thoughts would come. For the fact that it was the only way to end it. That it was an emptiness, a pain. It was something that I didn’t know what it was, I didn’t control it,” says the victim.

