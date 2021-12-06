Exclusive: Pedro Bial reunites Xuxa and actor from ‘Amor, strange love’

Pedro Bial brings together Xuxa and actor from ‘Amor, strange love’ (Photo: Disclosure)

After bringing together Xuxa and Marlene Mattos, Pedro Bial promoted a second historic reunion. Last Friday (3), he recorded with Rainha dos Baixinhos and Marcelo Ribeiro, who, at age 12, starred with her in the film “Amor, estrange amor”, by Walter Hugo Khouri. He is now 51 and she is 58. At the time, in 1982, Xuxa was 19 years old. They were the youngest members of a cast that also included Vera Fischer and Tarcisio Meira.

The material will be part of the documentary about the presenter that Bial is directing for Globoplay, a partnership with Endemol.

In the feature, Marcelo and Xuxa made an erotic scene that caused great controversy and had an impact on both their careers. The two paid a high price for the production.

The boy, who followed a career as a child actor, was marked by the episode. She, who the following year launched a successful career as a presenter for a children’s program on TV Manchete, spent years dealing with legal actions to prevent the film from being distributed on video, outside the theaters.

In the interview, made on location, Bial, Xuxa and Marcelo watched the excerpt of “Amor strange amor” and commented.

Xuxa and Marcelo Ribeiro, actor of ‘Strange love, love’ (Photo: Disclosure)

Xuxa and Marcelo Ribeiro in ‘Amor, strange love’ (Photo: Reproduction)

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Remember Xuxa’s career: