F1 pays tribute to Frank Williams before the Saudi Arabian GP

F1 pays tribute to Franka Williams before the Saudi Arabian GP (Photo: Reproduction/F1)

Just under an hour before the start of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Formula 1 gathered on the main straight of the Jeddah circuit for a touching tribute to Frank Williams. The founder of the team that still bears his name died a week ago. World champions, drivers, team leaders and Grove team officials gathered for a moment of silence as a tribute to the former manager.

The Englishman, known for being a manager and team leader for the iconic Grove team, dies at the age of 79 and leaves behind three children. The cause of death was not disclosed. “It is with great sadness that, on behalf of the Williams family, the team confirms the death of Sir Frank Williams, founder and former team chief of Williams Racing, at the age of 79,” said the team in a statement. “After being admitted to the hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his family. Today, we pay tribute to our much loved and inspiring leader. Frank will be sorely missed. We ask that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s privacy wishes at this time.”

Frank has built one of Formula 1’s most victorious histories. The team he created won nine Constructors’ titles in 1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1997, as well as seven driver’s titles with Alan Jones , Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

Since 1986, Frank has been in a wheelchair after a car accident in France. Shortly thereafter, in the same year, he was decorated as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth, and later a knight, in 1999. He was married to Virginia Berry between 1974 and 2013, when he became a widower.

He remained in the position of team leader at Williams until 2012, when he was replaced by his daughter Claire. The family lost official involvement with the team in September 2020, when the sale to the investment group Dorilton Capital was completed.

Listen to the special GRAND PRIZE podcast about Frank Williams:

