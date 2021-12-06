Far right candidate for French presidency vows to ‘reconquer’ the country – International

PARIS – At his first rally as a candidate for the French presidency this Sunday, 5, the far-right politician Eric Zemmour urged his followers to “change the course of history” and promised to “reconquer” the France, in reference to the official name of its movement.

“Today there are 15,000! 15,000 Frenchmen who challenged political correctness, threats from the far left and the hatred of the media,” the 63-year-old candidate told his supporters, who waved French flags and chanted “President Zemmour”.

“The challenge is immense, if I win, it will be the beginning of the reconquest of the most beautiful country in the world”, promised the candidate, who spent months building his speech on the repudiation of immigration and Islam, which, according to him, “threatens the French people”. The candidate, who arrived more than an hour late, made his triumphant entry into the event, under an enveloping soundtrack.

“They have heard that I am a fascist, a racist, a misogynist,” said Zemmour, twice convicted of incitement to racial hatred and who now presents himself as a person persecuted by “a bunch of politicians, journalists and jihadists.”

“There is immigration everywhere and we are forced to live with it”, laments Véronique, 49, unemployed and mother of three. She guarantees that she has been waiting for social housing for 20 years. “But it’s the immigrants who come first,” he claims.

On Saturday, Zemmour’s team unveiled its official campaign slogan: “Impossible is not a French word,” a quote attributed to Napoleon. Your party was officially presented this Sunday under the name of Reconquista!

Proposals

Among his proposals for immigration, Zemmour said he wants to end the right to family reunification, abolish social benefits for non-Europeans, expel imprisoned foreigners and strip criminals of dual French nationality.

All these measures would be approved by referendum, according to him. “The popular will would be imposed on the Constitutional Council, the European courts and the technocrats in Brussels,” he said.

For Zemmour, the only possible way for immigrants to live in France is to “assume” the French way of life.

“Assimilation is a demanding option, but it is the only one that will allow us to regain peace and brotherhood. If you, a Muslim, make every Frenchman your brother, you are a compatriot”, he defended.

On the economic front, Zemmour wants to ease taxes, facilitate reindustrialization and end the inheritance tax.

Another of the axes of his speech was education, on which he promises to reinforce mathematics and the humanities and “re-implant the cult of merit”. “The school will be a tool for assimilating the French. We are going to withdraw pedagogues and ‘Left-Islamics’ from schools”, he said.

push-push

When the candidate arrived, there were several shovings in the immense hall of the Exhibition Center de Villepinte, north of Paris. A group of SOS Racism activists, who carried out a “non-violent” action, was attacked by the participants at the rally, according to Agence France Presse. At least two of them were injured.

A large security device surrounded the rally site and more than a hundred anti Zemmour protesters protesting the candidate’s “racism, denial and homophobia” were dispersed by the police.

Hours earlier, there was also a demonstration in Paris against the presidential candidate. According to the police, the protest brought together 2,200 people. But the organizers (unions, parties and associations) claim there were 10,000 participants.

The rally is held just five days after this writer confirmed his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election with a campaign video filled with anti-immigration rhetoric and dire warnings about the country’s future.

Zemmour, seeking to surpass the historic leader of the far right Marine Le Pen, has a strong turnout on Sunday to show that it is a serious candidate to dethrone the centrist and liberal president Emmanuel Macron.

He also wants to garner support among the more conservative voters of the traditional right-wing French party, The Republicans, which selected moderate Valerie Pécresse for Saturday’s presidential contest./AFP and EFE