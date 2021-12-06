‘Farofa da GKay’ has kisses between celebrities and fights for food on the 1st day in Fortaleza; see details – Zoeira

THE ‘GKay Farofa’, the actress and influencer’s birthday event Gessica Kayane, started on Sunday (5), at the Marina Park Hotel, in strength, and there has already been controversy involving fights for food, kisses between celebrities and shows by artists such as Alok and Pedro Sampaio.

Scheduled to continue until Tuesday (7), the party hosted from famous influencers to ex-BBBs from the latest edition of the reality show, including viih tube, Sarah Andrade, Arthur Picoli and Gil do Vigor.

In addition to the Sunday attractions, artists Wesley Safadão, Xand Avião, Léo Santana, Alok, É o Tchan and Zé Felipe will also perform at the event.

Food controversy

The disagreements even started even before the party started. Jokingly, the influencer Alisson Jordan he even recorded a video complaining that he would have to pay for food at the event.

It didn’t take long for the story to reverberate on social media and stop in the ears of GKay, who was not satisfied with the complaint. The actress climbed onto one of the hotel’s counters to announce that she would pay the cost of food at the event.

for those who don’t understand, I’ll try to explain: the well-known “gkay farofa” is going on so tiktoker alisson posted this video of him and pamela saying that the food would be free and then gkay did an unnecessary circus around it pic.twitter.com/XQgClwW0s4 — day (@dayanerealitys) December 5, 2021

“Guys, just shouting for the people to understand. The note you’re getting is just for you to sign! I’m the one who’s going to pay this p*,” he shouted.

However, Alisson and GKay soon hit it off after meeting on the hotel grounds. After that, the influencer asked for the attacks to the boy on social networks were no longer done.

makeout between famous

Another issue that stirred up social media on Sunday night (5) was the involvement between the famous people present at the party. The highlight was for the ex-BBB viih tube, who recently ended a three-year relationship with influencer Bruno Magri.

Subtitle: Viih Tube, cited as one of the highlights of the party, kissed Isaías Silva and Lipe Ribeiro Photograph: playback/Instagram

According to reports from guests at the party, the actress was also seen kissing with TikToker Isaiah Silva and, soon after, with the ex-A Fazenda Lipe Ribeiro.

Besides her, other famous people also took advantage of the event to flirt. Kéfera Buchmann, for example, kissed influencer Vittor Fernando and Pablo Salles. Meanwhile, João Guilherme, Zé Felipe’s brother, stayed with Bella Kaffer, and the Ceará Yarley Ara was seen kissing with Matheus Mazzafera.