‘F*ck the Oscars’, tributes and best moments

Every year, the The Game Awards celebrates creative and technical excellence in the video game industry. This year, the event will bring together gamers, developers, producers and fans of gaming culture to celebrate the great achievements of the year 2021.

Created and presented by Geoff Keighley, the event has already featured celebrities such as Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Christopher Nolan, Reggie Fils-Aime, Nolan North and many others.

O START UOL is streamer partner of The Game Awards and will be broadcast official with simultaneous translation and special guests on the day December 9, at 10 pm (Brasilia time). You can follow directly through the official channels of the START on YouTube and Twitch.

Reminisce about some of the best moments from previous editions of the TGA. If anyone was left out, let us know in the comments!

Tribute to Satoru Iwata

In addition to awards and advertisements, the The Game Awards 2015 had a dedicated moment to pay tribute to Satoru Iwata, former president of Nintendo. Iwata died in June of the same year from cancer of the bile duct.

He was the face of Nintendo and host of all Directs since then. Geoff Keighley and the former president of Nintendo America, Regis Fils-Aime, paid a touching tribute to the businessman. Today, Doug Bowser assumes the leadership of the company.

The Game Awards Orchestra

Debuting in 2017, the orchestra of The Game Awards is a group of talented musicians from around the world who celebrate, every year, the theme songs of the main games released and titles that gained prominence throughout the year. For the year 2021 we can expect the trails of The Last of Us Part 2, Resident Evil Village and other games.

Eiji Aonuma with the Master Sword

The year 2017 was marked by the franchise Zelda. Breath of the Wild won the best game of the year award, it was one of the most anticipated releases. And to celebrate, the game director, Eiji Aonuma, took the stage and announced the first DLC.

But the best was when Aonuma removed the Master Sword from its resting stone and designed classic in-game moves.

The Death Stranding Hype

Directed by Hideo Kojima, the game received eight nominations in the The Game Awards 2019 and had become the top nominated title in a TGA issue. In addition to Game of the Year, Death Stranding received nominations for Best Direction, Best Narrative, Best Artistic Direction, Best Action and Adventure Game, Best Soundtrack, Best Sound Design and Best Performance.

The game won only three categories: Best Score, Acting and General Direction.

Xbox Series X Revelation

During the ceremony of The Game Awards 2019, The Microsoft revealed Xbox Series X as your next generation of consoles. Before that, fans only knew the rumor of Project Scarlett. The launch took place in December 2020.

“Fuck the Oscars!”

the creator of The Way Out, Josef Fares, became known worldwide during the The Game Awards 2017. The developer took the stage to present a trailer for the game and took the opportunity to make a sincere – and passionate – speech about his game and the industry.

Asking the presenter for permission Geoff Keighley to swear, Fares nailed: “We’re here, celebrating. The Oscar should be F…, this is the real thing,” he said, showing his middle finger.

Fares also told how passionate he is about his game: “If everyone tells me my game is a b…, I’ll say it’s not. That’s how much I believe in my game,” he said. “If you take the game from beginning to end, and see what it is, it’s impossible for you not to like it.”

WHERE TO WATCH THE GAME AWARDS 2021

Image: Disclosure/TGA

As mentioned at the top of this post, in addition to being part of the jury, the START UOL is a partner streamer and will officially broadcast The Game Awards 2021 – with simultaneous translation and special guests – on December 9th, at 10 pm (GMT).

You can follow directly through START’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

FOLLOW THE START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol