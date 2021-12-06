Felipe Melo arrives in Rio this week to work out final details and sign with Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

Word with the Fluminense , Felipe Melo will arrive in Rio de Janeiro at the beginning of this week and will meet with the tricolor board in the coming days to settle the last details and sign with the club. The 38-year-old midfielder will be Tricolor’s first reinforcement for 2022, which won the competition with Inter for the player, and his contract will be for two seasons in Laranjeiras.

The tricolor board is optimistic to close the deal soon. Internally, the two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores da América is seen with the ideal profile to lead the team in 2022. In Laranjeiras, Felipe Melo It also gained lobbying from the idol Fred, as revealed by President Mário Bittencourt in a testimony last Friday at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

At Palmeiras since 2017, Felipe Melo has collected titles and won, in addition to the two Libertadores, a Campeonato Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Campeonato Paulista. Revealed by Flamengo and with spells in Grêmio and Cruzeiro in Brazil, the player also had his name speculated at Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, in Argentina, and had a proposal from Internacional. Colorado offered a two-year contract to seduce the steering wheel, but the tricolor offer was greater financially.

Fluminense is looking for a “husk” defensive midfielder on the market and, in addition to Felipe Melo’s experience and leadership, most often as captain, he also has another feature highly valued by the tricolor board: the versatility to play another role. At Palmeiras, for example, it had been frequently used by coach Abel Ferreira as a defender.