Fiancé of Sthe Matos enjoys party surrounded by women after ‘horn’ in A Fazenda | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Victor Igoh has been enjoying Salvador’s night as if he were single

Victor Igoh is increasingly loose and on the track after the sequence of “horns” he has received from his fiancée, Sthefane Matos, confined in A Fazenda 13. On Saturday night (4), he enjoyed a party, which had the presentations Dilsinho and the group Menos é Mais, and he was surrounded by women in Salvador. Whoever was around saw him quite at ease.

The hype took place on the same night that Sthefane Matos had a cryptic conversation with Aline Mineiro, in which she claimed to have touched Dynho Alves’ penis three times within confinement. The situation brought laughter among the people, but accentuated a crisis in the Bahian relationship.

As Sthe and Dynho don’t break apart and can no longer hide their interest in each other, their respective peers out here are extremely irritated with them in there. MC Mirella has already decreed her divorce after feeling disrespected by the dancer. And Igoh has made his name on Salvador’s night, always enjoying ballads and parties as if he were a true bachelor.

On social networks, some videos of Victor enjoying the ballad last night are circulating. And whoever was around said that he was very loose, as if he were in fact single…

Check out one of the videos of Victor Igoh’s hype in Salvador: