Final was thought at the last minute, says creator

the creator of La Casa de Papel, Alex Pina, said the series finale was discovered “at the last minute”. The latest episodes of the plot debuted in Netflix last week.

“We had a pre-created ending, which had been there since we created the series. Before season three, we knew what the ending would be. But when we write, we think ‘it sucks, right?’”, Pina told CNN.

To solve this, a new ending was thought out at the last minute. “When people watch, they’re going to think ‘this is what was planned all along.’ No sir, it wasn’t planned. We figured it out at the last minute”, continued.

For the last five episodes, Tokyo is dead. The enemy is still lurking in Spain’s Central Bank, wounded but as dangerous as ever. The time has come to face the biggest challenge so far. The gang plots a daring plan to extract the gold without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life.

The five chapters of the first volume of part 5 of La Casa de Papel are already available on Netflix. The next five episodes, which will finalize the series, arrive on December 3 on the platform.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).