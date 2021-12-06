Financial market forecasts inflation above 5% in 2022 and target breach for the second year in a row | Economy

The financial market started to predict that the country’s official inflation, measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), will remain above 5% in 2022 , which, if confirmed, will represent the achievement of the goal for the second consecutive year.

The information is contained in the “Focus” report, released on Monday (6) by the Central Bank (BC). The projections were collected last week from more than 100 financial institutions.

The central inflation target for next year, defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), is 3.5% and will be considered formally met if it remains between 2% and 5%.The financial market, however, already projects 5.02%.

Inflation in 2022 Market goal and projection Source: Central Bank

For 2021, the center of the inflation target in 2021 is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it remains between 2.25% and 5.25%.

But, with inflation surpassing 10.7% in 12 months prior to November, the BC itself has officially admitted that the target will not be met this year.

Amid rising inflation, economists are revising forecasts for the growth of the Brazilian economy in 2022

Instruments to contain inflation

The main instrument used by the Central Bank to contain the rise in prices is the basic interest rate, the Selic, defined based on the inflation targeting system.

When inflation is high, the BC raise the Selic. When inflation estimates are in line with targets, reduces Selic.

The institution can also operate in the foreign exchange market, selling dollars on the spot and futures markets to prevent a contamination of prices by the rise of the currency. However, the BC has informed that the actions in the foreign exchange market are only aimed at correcting distortions and providing liquidity, not having as an official objective to contain inflation.

BC officials have stated on several occasions in recent months that they continue to aim for the 2022 inflation target, that is, calibrating the Selic rate to reach the target set for next year.

And, for that, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which meets every 45 days, has opted for a strategy of gradualism: successive increase in interest rates in smaller doses, instead of a larger pull at once in the Selic rate. .

The Copom began to raise interest rates in March 2021, when the rate advanced to 2.75% per year (the first increase in almost six years). In October, the sixth consecutive increase, the rate increased to 7.75% per year. The market forecasts, so far, that the rate will increase to 9.25% a year in December, at the last Copom meeting in 2021, and to 11.25% a year by the end of 2022.

Analysts consulted by the g1 assess that the scenario for inflation has been more complicated since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the increase in the prices of “commodities”, such as food and oil (fuels), in addition to the lack of inputs and difficulties in transport.

Another factor that has pressured inflation is the energy crisis, with an increase in the price of electricity.

Political factors, in turn, have also driven prices up, as they put pressure on the dollar. In this case, economists cite the proposal under discussion in the National Congress to break the spending ceiling through the PEC dos Precatórios, which makes Brazil Aid and other expenses feasible. The text passed the Senate last week, returning to the Chamber of Deputies.

According to Necton’s chief economist, André Perfeito, this is a “bad start” for an independent mandate from the BC, which has room to be “quite incisive in monetary policy”. He said cutting interest rates to 2% last year was “an experiment that was perhaps too daring”.

Perfeito admitted that increases in interest rates, the BC’s main instrument, have no effect on the rise in food, fuel and energy prices, the main weight this year, and that inflation is also suffering from political tensions to spend in an election year – involving the new social program, among them.

But he assessed that the BC could be more clear and direct in its communications with indications about the next steps in the interest rate.

“Perhaps the instrument is not the interest rate, but the statement. The inspector passed [gastos públicos] from here, I’ll have to react that way. If you government do such a thing, I will have to do such a thing. Passing along this line will be a shot, a beating and a bomb,” he concluded.

For former Central Bank director Alexandre Schwartsman, it will be a defeat for the economic team as a whole if inflation stays above the 5% ceiling in 2022, as the financial market projects. He assessed that this also shows that the BC’s credibility “has been greatly affected”.

“It seems to me very clear that this deterioration [das expectativas de inflação] followed the worsening prospects on the fiscal side [contas públicas] (…) The problem is not the year [de 2021], but the perspective that we are going to have a worse fiscal situation going forward. We have not approved any major reform since the social security. This ends up leading to the perception that we will have a problem with inflation ahead and the markets anticipate, even in the price markdown,” he said.

For the economist, the latest inflationary indicators — such as the rise in the so-called diffusion index (number of items affected by high prices), inflation cores (which seek to capture price trends, disregarding some items, such as food and energy) and services inflation — show that the period characterized mainly by a supply shock (absence of products due to Covid-19) has passed and that the idea that a rise in interest rates cannot bring inflation down is wrong.