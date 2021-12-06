Find out how to secure tickets for the Corinthians-So Paulo final at the Paulisto Feminine

Last Sunday night, Corinthians released the step-by-step instructions for Fiel to reserve tickets for the grand final of Paulistão Mulher. The duel against São Paulo will be at Neo Química Arena, at 9 pm on Wednesday, and will have free admission.

Ticket reservations are made exclusively through the internet. Fans need to go to corinthians.soudaliga.com.br, select the grand majestic final and choose the number of entries they want. Each registration can make up to five reservations.

It is also worth remembering that the release of sectors will be done gradually. With the reservation made, your place at the departure is already guaranteed. Just present your ticket online at the stadium entrance, along with the full vaccination certificate against Covid-19.

Those who do not yet have their complete vaccination schedule must have a certificate with the first dose and a negative PCR test performed within 48 hours before the game or a negative antigen performed within 24 hours before the game. Finally, children under the age of 12 will have their entry released according to the same rules mentioned above.

Corinthians arrives for the match looking for their three-time championship in São Paulo and their third title in the year, after being champion of the Brazilian Nationals and Libertadores. The Corinthians fans count on Fiel’s support to reverse the score from 1 to 0 built by São Paulo in the first game, at Morumbi.

