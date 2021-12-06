Fintech Clara becomes ‘unicorn’ and wants to set foot in Brazil – Link

the mexican fintech clear, of corporate expense management, is the newest unicorn (startup whose market valuation exceeds US$ 1 billion) in Latin America after receiving funding from $70 million, announces the company this Monday, 6. The movement reinforces the good moment that the Mexican innovation market is going through, which, just this year, formed 3 new unicorns and sees its startups internationalizing.

The investment round was led by the Coatue fund, which has already invested in names like Bytedance (the group that owns the viral video app TikTok) and the Brazilian Cloudwalk and Mexican Bitso unicorns. Also participating in the check DST Global, Monashees, General Catalyst, Global Founders Group, Avid Ventures, Picus Capital, Iconiq Growth, Box Group and Gaingels.

The amount contributed comes right after another round of US$ 30 million, carried out last May. In an announcement at the time, Clara, founded in May 2020, decided to start setting up operations in Brazil and, now in December, starts the business in the country, with the intention of looking for medium and large companies that need to manage staff expenses more efficiently, such as travel or restaurant expenses.

“We already had the necessary capital to enter Brazil, it’s not as if we needed more money right now. But the amount will be put to good use”, he says to state Layon Costa, Clara’s regional manager in Brazil, responsible for the entire operation in Brazil. According to the executive, who has been with the company since December, investors pressured the startup to raise another round. “We weren’t actively looking for the money.”

Gerry Giacomm Colyer (left) and Diego Garca Escobedo (left), founders of the Mexican company Clara, with Layon Costa (center), responsible for the operation of fintech in Brazil

With the new contribution, the startup intends to accelerate the hiring of employees (such as designers and developers) and, mainly, spend on advertising, advertising on digital platforms and physical media, such as newspapers and magazines.

Currently, the company’s office in São Paulo, opened last week, has just over 30 people working in Brazil. The goal is to close the year with 50 employees and add 300 by the end of 2022. In Mexico, fintech has 150 employees.

Clara’s business model, which allows the issuance of a credit card (in Brazil, the issuer of the brand is MasterCard) and the management of expenses through an application for companies, is similar to that of Brex (US$ unicorn 12 billion of market valuation) and Ramp (US startup of US$ 3.9 billion of valuation, whose founders are angel investors from Mexico) have been doing business in the United States.

For Costa, the rise of these names in the American market has made Clara’s business even more valuable, attracting the attention of investors who see Latin America as fertile ground for this type of corporate expense management model. “It’s a pain that exists and there are these success stories out there,” explains the executive, adding that this helps to attract more capital.

Clara’s intention is to be the leader in Latin America, which is why the company intends to reach Colombia in 2022, the continent’s third largest innovation market and where fintech is already building a team. The startup plans to end the next year in 6 countries in total, at the rate of one country per quarter.

For Brazil, one of the novelties on the way is, in addition to the credit card in Brazil, allowing payments by Pix and bank slips on the platform, a function already available in Mexico. “In addition to this expansion, the idea is to continue strengthening our products”, says Costa.