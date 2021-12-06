Fire Trial Raffle has cheating and leaked audio from Galisteu · TV News

The production of A Fazenda 13 tried to deceive the participants with a fake draw for the Fire Trial dispute held this Sunday (5). The problem, however, is that the pedestrians knew beforehand what was going to happen because there was a leak in Adriane Galisteu’s audio. Furthermore, Sthefane Matos and Bil Araújo had a heavy conscience for fear of having cheated in the dynamics.

Before the draw started, the tiktoker saw the number that had one of the yellow balls, the color that gave the chance to participate in the activity through the lamp. Bil was close. But the management didn’t need to make a change or punish the worker because all the balls were the same color.

As it was the last Trial of Fire, all the inmates competed in the Trial of Fire, except for farmer Rico Melquiades. Record’s production idea was to surprise the cast. But the shot backfired.

While Adriane Galisteu explained to PlayPlus subscribers that there would be a fake draw because everyone was going to participate, her audio leaked home, and she also learned about the proposal.

“She will call [a gente]. It was an accident [que abriu o áudio], it was an accident. The sound technician ‘ramelou’ will be sent away. Must be taking a flying boat by now. Is it over there [Galisteu] is talking to the people who are watching”, commented MC Gui. Next, the PlayPlus audio was cut off.

See the fake draw below, and Sthefane’s fear of being punished for cheating:

The little ball’s concern was that the only ones who saw it were Sthefane and Bil.

Bil was worried about being penalized along with Sthefane, not going to the test.

