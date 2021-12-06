Fittipaldi and Pourchaire are taken to hospital after an accident at the start of F2

Formula 2 drivers Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi were taken by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Jeddah – the city where the championship was held – this Sunday (5), after an accident on the starting line of the main category circuit in Saudi Arabia of motorsport preparatory to Formula 1.

The two were conscious and were removed from their cars by medical teams, the FIA, the governing body of the category, said in a statement.

“The pilots were attended to immediately by medical and emergency teams. Both were transferred by ambulance and helicopter to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah,” the statement added.

The collision between Frenchman Pourchaire, who runs for ART, and Fittipaldi, who is the grandson of Brazilian two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi and runs for the Charouz team, brought a red flag at the racetrack in the first lap.

The race started with a rerun lap, but was suspended shortly thereafter, after a brief safety car period, due to another accident involving Briton Olli Caldwell and Brazilian Guilherme Samaia. Both drivers were unharmed.

#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F2 — Formula 2 (@Formula2) December 5, 2021