Fittipaldi fractured ankle after an accident in an F2 race in Saudi Arabia

Enzo Fittipaldi suffered a fractured ankle and a cut on his face in a serious accident in Jeddah (Photo: Dutch Photo Agency/Charouz)

Start of Sunday F2 race in Arabia: Theo Pourchaire was stopped and was hit by Enzo Fittipaldi (Video: F2)

A very serious accident marked the beginning of the main Formula 2 race in Saudi Arabia. Right at the start, in the late afternoon of this Sunday (5), Théo Pourchaire had the ART Grand Prix car stopped on the grid. Enzo Fittipaldi, who was close behind, couldn’t avoid the contact and hit the back of the bolide very hard. The test direction then raised the red flag.

After the accident, the race was stopped immediately and two ambulances entered the track to assist and remove the drivers from the place. Pourchaire was taken overland to the Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah, while the Brazilian was removed by ambulance. Enzo underwent further tests and found a fractured ankle, as well as a cut on his face.

The big accident at the start of the main F2 race (Photo: Reproduction)

There were no images right after the crash, and the ambulance in front of the safety car brought even more concern. The race, then, was interrupted, and the race direction determined the start for 12:45 pm (Brasilia time), with a duration of 20 minutes and another lap.

The first information, given by Mariana Becker, a reporter for the Band, pointed to a fracture in Fittipaldi’s ankle.

On social media, Pourchaire communicated with the fans to calm them down and even wished his gridmate better. “Hey guys. I wanted to say that, as a whole, I’m fine. For a moment, I didn’t know if it would be the end of the season for me. The most important thing is not, but that it was a big accident and Enzo [Fittipaldi] did you hurt yourself. I wish him the best possible recovery,” he wrote.

The race had already started with a delay of 40 minutes because the organization of the Saudi circuit, together with the FIA ​​race direction, determined the replacement of a retaining barrier and also the verification of the asphalt conditions in a certain section of the track.

The big accident at the start of the main F2 race seen from another angle (Video: Reproduction)

