Fittipaldi says he was saved by a miracle after an accident in Arabia

Enzo Fittipaldi talks about a miracle after an accident in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

The big accident at the start of the main F2 race seen from another angle (Video: Reproduction)

Enzo Fittipaldi considered that he was saved by a miracle from the accident in the main Formula 2 race in Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian acknowledged that it could have been much worse than a broken heel and a few other injuries.

Right at the start in Jeddah, Théo Pourchaire had the ART car stopped on the grid. Enzo, who was coming behind, hit the back of the fire car very hard, causing an immediate red flag. Two ambulances then entered the track to assist the pilots.

Pourchaire was taken overland to the Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah, while the Brazilian was evacuated by helicopter. The tests detected a fractured ankle and also a cut in the face.

On Instagram, Enzo thanked the miracle and celebrated that Pourchaire also escaped without major injuries from the accident.

“Hi guys. I am very grateful that I only broke my heel and suffered some injuries, because it could have been much worse,” wrote Enzo. “I want to thank God and my Guardian Angel for this miracle,” he continued.

“I’m really happy that Theo is doing well too”, he celebrated. “Thanking everyone for the messages of support, also the FIA ​​and all the doctors and professionals who helped me and are taking care of me with such affection. I’ll speed up again soon and even faster!”, he added.

