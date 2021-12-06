‘Fiuk doesn’t play and Tatá is embarrassed’

The presenter of the “Splash Show” Today, Ju Nogueira spoke about the clash between Fiuk and Tatá Werneck, one of the most discussed issues during the weekend. For Ju, the ex-BBB did not understand the dynamics of “Lady Night” and left the comedian “embarrassed “.

Ju cited the musician’s controversial relationship with Thaís Braz on the global reality show:

Fiuk is proving in real life that he is just the same as he was in ‘BBB 21’: he lets the women pay crazy, changes the stories completely and tells what favors him. But he wasn’t messing with Thais Braz, the girl who was a plant at ‘BBB’, he messed with Tatá Werneck.

the commentator of splash, Matheus Baldi, agreed that Fiuk apparently did not understand very well how the presenter runs the talk show, and he ended up criticized on social media.

“Fiuk gives himself more importance than he really is, and then he gets upset with the fuss… The truth is that no one cares, everyone is joking, joking. It seems like [ele] he didn’t learn anything in the three months he was confined to ‘BBB'”, said Nogueira, noting that he found the way Fiuk behaved “absurd”, as he “doesn’t play games” and left Tatá “visibly embarrassed”.

understand the crap

The names of Tatá Werneck and Fiuk were some of the most talked about on social media after the singer’s participation in last week’s “Lady Night”, but the controversy had been going on behind the scenes since September, when the recordings were made.

After the bullshit took on unexpected proportions, Fiuk said that everything was fine between the two, that the comedian sent him a message apologizing, and said that the presenter did not stick to the script they had agreed to.

The information, however, was denied by Tatá, who denied the existence of any script, as, according to him, she does not combine any type of script with her interviewees. Finally, Werneck said that after Fiuk’s post she was actually upset with the ex-BBB, “because he told a lie in the stories.”

SPLASH SHOW WITH JU NOGUEIRA

