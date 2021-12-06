Fiuk gets annoyed with Tatá Werneck’s position: ‘Liar is fuck*’

The singer Fiuk made a collapse last Sunday night, 5, and showed annoyance with Tatá Werneck after she spoke about the controversy that involves both on the day he went to record “Lady Night”. The ex-BBB seems not to like the presenter saying that he lied.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @ladynighttvFiuk gets annoyed with Tatá Werneck’s position: ‘Liar is fuck*’

Prior to this statement by Tatá, the son of Fábio Jr. said that the presenter did not follow a supposed script that had already been arranged for her participation in the Multishow program.

“Annoying, boring, great. I’m not perfect, nor do I pretend to be. But now… Gee, liar? A liar is a fuck*”, he stated in a short video posted on his social networks.

Fiuk’s speech is a response to posts made by Tatá Werneck on social media last Saturday, 4.

“For anyone who might be interested: I don’t match scripts with anyone on the show. I explain pictures and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Point. The only thing that matched is the pie with climão I made last season,” she wrote on Twitter.

When responding to a fan, she was told: “He apologized for making up something that didn’t happen. Then it’s pulled”, she said, who also insisted that she did everything so that he wouldn’t receive attacks.

Last week, the singer made an outburst on social media and revealed that he is suffering attacks after Multishow aired his participation in “Lady Night”, a program hosted by Tatá Werneck.

“Let’s work out to cool your head and calm your heart. It is very sad to see this gratuitous hatred and the desire to believe in what is convenient”, he said.

Check out an excerpt of the program