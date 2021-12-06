Fiuk rebuts Tatá Werneck’s accusation: “a liar? Liar is fuck*”

fiuk reacted to the statements of Tata Werneck about your participation in the program lady night. The singer was accused by the presenter of lying to justify a climate during the attraction. This Sunday (5), the ex-BBB used social media to take a stand:

“Annoying, boring, great. I’m not perfect, nor do I pretend to be. But now… Gee, liar? Liar is fuck*”, Fiuk said in a video posted on Instagram Story.

Fiuk replies to Tatá’s tweet that he was a liar. pic.twitter.com/ZrCWOaHBlM — MattyBala 💜🔫 (@MattyBala) December 6, 2021

Tata said that Fiuk lied!

After the ex-BBB appeared on Instagram to explain his version of the story, Tatá accused him of having lied while trying to justify himself. In other words, tense!

After being criticized for his “dry” behavior on “Lady Night”, fiuk decided to speak on Instagram. The actor explained that he had arranged a script with Tatá and that some questions were not agreed.

“We had arranged some things before the show, written a script and such. So at the time of the live, normal, a little of the script came out, some questions came that we hadn’t agreed upon”, said Fiuk

Even so, the singer made a point of saying that he had already made up his mind with the comedian and also apologized. “I’m sorry, Tata, if it ended up getting a little awkward, anyway… It wasn’t for a bad heart, guys, just because it really came out of what we had agreed a little bit, so there were delicate moments there for me that I swear because I don’t know how to act at the time, I did my best there”, he added.

Nonetheless, Tata Werneck soon appeared in twitter to say that he never agrees a script with any guest. “I don’t match scripts with anyone on the show. I explain the pictures and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Point“, wrote the actress.

For those who might be interested: I don’t combine scripts with ngn on the show. I explain pictures and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Point. The only thing that combined “is the pie with climão” that I made last season — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

The truth is tata he was quite impatient with the whole situation.

Patience. Patience. Patience. Patience. O. Patience. Patience. Patience. How many members? — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

In conversation with the followers, the presenter of the “lady night” explained that he only decided to keep the interview with fiuk precisely because the story of their disagreement had leaked out and she didn’t want to make the situation worse. However, you can already see that this is not what happened, right?

I didn’t match any script!!!! I asked what I couldn’t talk about. He told me. Then I said: I’m going to talk about bbb. I’ll make fun of cigarettes. I’m going to talk about Juliet. IT’S ONE DAY before it came out that he was dating and the staff confirmed — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

You don’t know what happened. And it was just thinking about this that I put on the air the 10 minutes he stopped the program. Stop. I did everything to protect him. But I don’t admit a lie — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021