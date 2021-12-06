Fiuk says that Tatá Werneck left the script in ‘Lady Night’ and she denies

posted on 12/05/2021 2:22 PM / updated on 12/05/2021 2:25 PM



After the climate created during an interview recorded for the Lady Night program, singer Fiuk generated even more controversy when he spoke on social networks this Saturday (4/12) and stated that the presenter and comedian Tatá Werneck left the script and asked questions that he had not agreed with the singer, reason that would have left him embarrassed in the interview. However, Tatá denied that he combines scripts with those interviewed.

“We had arranged a few things before the show, written a script and such. So at the time of live, normal, it ended up coming out of the script a little, there were some questions that we hadn’t agreed, so I ended up running out of floor, I was embarrassed at the time and didn’t know how to act,” explained Fiuk, after saying that he had already spoken to Tatá.

“It’s alright, Tata has already texted me, I’ve already talked to her, she’s already apologized to me and it’s really all right,” he said.

However, given the singer’s manifestation, Tatá went to Twitter to deny Fiuk’s version and explained that, before the program is recorded, he only talks about the paintings and asks what subject he cannot talk about during the interview. “For anyone who might be interested: I don’t match scripts with anyone on the show. […] The only frame that’s combined is the ‘pie with climão’, which I made last season,” he pointed out.

For those who might be interested: I don’t combine scripts with ngn on the show. I explain pictures and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Point. The only thing that combined “is the pie with climão” that I made last season — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) December 5, 2021

The presenter even explained to fans of the singer who were complaining about the situation with her. “He apologized for inventing something that didn’t happen. Then he was pulled,” said Tatá. For another fan of the singer, she said that she indicated what she was going to talk about. “I didn’t agree on any script! I asked what I couldn’t talk about. He told me. Then I said: I’m going to talk about BBB. I’m going to make fun of cigarettes. I’m going to talk about Juliette,” he explained.

Rumors about the disagreement between Tatá and Fiuk started since August, when the episode with the singer was recorded. At the show’s airing last week, viewers finally understood what happened. In the interview, which appeared to have some cuts, Fiuk seems not to like being asked about the relationships he (almost) had with Juliette and what he had with Thaisa Carvalho.

“You said it would be funny, that you wouldn’t make fun of me. F***, right,” snapped Fiuk, who quickly added: “Tatá, I know I’m public, that my life has been public since I was born, I know. But I have a lot of difficulty”.