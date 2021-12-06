Five Diet Myths You May Not Know

When a person starts a diet and accounts for it in public, they often receive thousands of advice from people who are not nutrition experts.

On many of these occasions, if the person wants to lose weight, he ends up being counseled and adopting popular beliefs or myths that are not scientifically supported.



Here are some of those myths that neither science nor nutrition professionals share and advise when starting a diet to lose weight.

Carbohydrate consumption for weight loss must be reduced

This is one of the main myths when starting a diet, but this science doesn’t support it.

The reality is that the carbohydrates he comes in different ways: simple and complex. For one thing, simple carbohydrates are those found in cookies or candy and therefore lack vitamins, minerals and fiber.

However, there are other foods that contain complex carbohydrates such as wholegrain bread, vegetables and fruits, all of which have good nutrients for the body.



In this way, simple carbohydrates must be reduced to eat healthier, but keep the complexes on the menu.

If it says “no fat” or “low fat” on the label, you can eat as much as you like.

If a label is marked as “non-fat” or “low-fat”, we can’t eat as much as we want, as there are many low-fat or non-fat foods that have added sugars, starches or salt to make up for this reduction in fat.

Therefore, these foods usually have the same calories or even more than the normal foods.

Experts say it’s important review the label to know how many calories each serving has, as well as taking into account the size of each serving.

Skipping breakfast gains weight

One Healthy breakfast help to stay satiated longer and therefore avoid eating other unhealthy snacks throughout the day.

Experts point out that, at the moment, there is no scientific study showing that skipping breakfast makes us gain weight.

So it’s important respect the guidelines established by our body and eat breakfast when each person feels ready, always prioritizing healthy options.

Eating at night causes weight gain

It’s true that people who usually dine late tend to put on a few pounds, and that’s partly because those who eat late consume high calorie snacks.



This means that some people don’t sleep well and don’t rest at night and, in addition, they can cause cravings the next day.

Thus, nutritionists recommend having healthy snacks for dinner and, if they are more hungry, opt for healthy foods such as yogurt or carrots.

It is not possible to be overweight and healthy

The truth is, there are people who are overweight and still have healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels.

Overweight usually increases the risk heart disease and diabetes, but it also depends on how long the excess weight lasts, as the greater the greater the risk of disease increases.



Studies show that there are people who may be overweight and healthy., but remember that, for this, it is important to eat a healthy diet and practice regular physical activity respecting the weight that everyone feels comfortable.

